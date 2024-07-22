Saudi Arabia Data Center Database 2024: Detailed Analysis of 24 Existing and 27 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database product covers the Saudi Arabia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 24 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 37 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Riyadh

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

The upcoming data center capacity in Saudi Arabia is almost 750W on full build, which is almost five times the country's current existing capacity

Dammam, Riyadh, Al Khobar, and Jeddah dominate existing data center capacity in Saudi Arabia

Around 60% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (24 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Malga 1 or Al Taif Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (37 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Companies Featured:

Agility

Damac Data Centres (Edgnex)

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

Gulf Data Hub

Moammar Information Systems (MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital

Mobily

NourNet

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Saudi Telecom Company

TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

