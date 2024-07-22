Saudi Arabia Data Center Database 2024: Detailed Analysis of 24 Existing and 27 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Saudi Arabia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 24 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 37 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Riyadh
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- The upcoming data center capacity in Saudi Arabia is almost 750W on full build, which is almost five times the country's current existing capacity
- Dammam, Riyadh, Al Khobar, and Jeddah dominate existing data center capacity in Saudi Arabia
- Around 60% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (24 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Malga 1 or Al Taif Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (37 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Companies Featured:
- Agility
- Damac Data Centres (Edgnex)
- Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
- Gulf Data Hub
- Moammar Information Systems (MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital
- Mobily
- NourNet
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT
- Saudi Telecom Company
- TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ewt0lu
