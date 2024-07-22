Asia Pacific Polyurethane Chemicals & Products Report 2024, with Focus on Flexible Foam

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in Asia Pacific 2024 - Flexible Foam (Volume 4)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is an in depth report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in APAC.

The geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

Australia

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Philippines

China

Singapore

Sri Lanka

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Taiwan

Japan

Thailand

Malaysia

New Zealand

Vietnam

Rest of Asia

The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials:

Acrylic Polyol

MDI (MMDI & PMDI)

TDI

Specialty Isocyanates

Standard Polyether Polyol

Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol

Polyester Polyol

PTHF Polyol

For each country, production data is provided for the following end-use market sectors:



Flexible Foam

Polyether Slabstock, HR/CMHR Slabstock, Polyester Slabstock, Viscoelastic Foam, Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating, Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles, Other Transport Foam, Carpet Backing & NVH, Furniture Components, Semi-rigid Foam and Integral Skin Foam.

Further regional segmentation for slabstock into furniture component foam, bedding foam, vehicle foam, recycled foam.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction Flexible Foam Products

2. Flexible Foam Product Description

2.1 Product Description

3. Key Market Players

3.1 Major Producers of Flexible Slabstock Foam

3.2 Major Producers of Flexible Moulded Foam

4. Total APAC Flexible Foam

4.1 Flexible Foam Trends - APAC

4.2 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam

4.3 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam by End Use

4.4 PU Production by Type and Country - East Asia

4.5 PU Production by Type and Country - SEA & Oceania

4.6 PU Production by Type and Country - South Asia

4.7 Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption

4.8 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

5.1 East Asia Flexible Foam

5.1.1 Flexible Foam Trends - East Asia

5.1.2 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam

5.1.3 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam by End Use

5.1.4 PU Production by Type and Country

5.1.5 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

5.1.6 Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption

5.1.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

5.2 China

5.3 Japan

5.4 South Korea

5.5 Taiwan



6.1 South East Asia & Oceania Flexible Foam

6.1.1 Flexible Foam Trends - South East Asia & Oceania

6.1.2 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam

6.1.3 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam by End Use

6.1.4 PU Production by Type and Country

6.1.5 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

6.1.6 Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption

6.1.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

6.2 Australia

6.3 Indonesia

6.4 Malaysia

6.5 New Zealand

6.6 Philippines

6.7 Rest of APAC

6.8 Singapore

6.9 Thailand

6.10 Vietnam

7.1 South Asia Flexible Foam

7.1.1 Flexible Foam Trends - South Asia

7.1.2 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam

7.1.3 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam by End Use

7.1.4 PU Production by Type and Country

7.1.5 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

7.1.6 Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption

7.1.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

7.2 Bangladesh

7.3 India

7.4 Pakistan

7.5 Sri Lanka



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bvqgw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.