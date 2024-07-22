China Telecom Monthly Newsletter 2024: Detailed of General Telecommunications Developments in China and Developments in Major Cities and Provinces

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Telecom Monthly Newsletter" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A monthly newsletter devoted to tracking the latest developments in the China telecommunications market. It is intended for busy executives who need up-to-date information on the markets, competitors, changing business conditions, tenders, RFPs and most importantly information on "How to" get your share of this explosive market.
Marketing information is difficult to get because of archaic bureaucracy, the political system and the vastness of the territory to be covered. A solution to this problem is providing marketing data direct from Chinese sources, translated by experts and provided in a timely manner.
China Telecom is published monthly and covers (1) general telecommunications developments in China, (2) developments in the major cities and provinces and (3) other pertinent market intelligence related to doing telecommunications business in China.
The annual newsletter comprises 12 issues per year.
Subjects Covered:
- Procurements
- Joint ventures
- Market studies
- Government policy
- Government regulation
- Major projects
- Chinese manufacturers
- Users
- Government plans
- Major cities
- Financing
- Publications
- Conferences and exhibitions
- Contract awards
- Research and development
- Development bank programs
- Telecommunications in provinces
Who should be interested?
- Manufacturers
- Telephone companies
- International carriers
- Suppliers
- Consultants
- Systems integrators
- Installers
- Governments
- Planners
- Marketers
- Agents and distributors
- Investors
Benefits of subscribing to this newsletter?
- Timely information from Chinese sources
- Provides an early warning of market opportunities
- Provides information which is difficult or impossible to obtain
- Regularly tracks market development
- Saves time in reading many publications for small bits of information
- Provides historical record for in-house market review
- Keep you abreast of the competition
- Provides analysis on important decisions or developments affecting the market
