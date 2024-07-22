Africa & the Middle East Telecom Newsletter 2024: Coverage of Contracts Awarded, Tenders Announced, Joint Ventures, Policy and Regulation and Market Opportunities

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa & the Middle East Telecom Newsletter" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The development of the telecommunications markets in Africa and the Middle East is gaining momentum. Privatization and liberalization are being introduced across the region. Cost effective communication technologies are now becoming available to meet the needs of these diverse groups of countries. These new technologies include fixed wireless access, mobile telephony, fiber optics and satellite.
The "Africa and the Middle East Telecom" newsletter will keep you up to date with new developments, market opportunities, technologies and much more.
Subjects Covered:
- Contracts awarded
- Standards
- Conferences
- Tenders announced
- Plans
- Publications
- Joint ventures
- Market opportunities
- Government organizations
- Policy and Regulation
- Strategies
- Technology
- New Installations
- Applications
- Investments
Who should be interested?
- Manufacturers
- Suppliers
- Development banks
- Telephone companies
- Systems integrators
- Strategic planners
- CATV companies
- Consultants
- Entrepreneurs
- International carriers
- Contractors
- Software developers
- Investors
- Agents/Distributors
- Installers
- Developers
Benefits of subscribing to this newsletter?
- Saves time and effort in trying to locate information on Africa Telecommunications.
- Provides information not available elsewhere
- Timely information from sources in Africa
- Provides an early warning of market opportunities and/or threats
- Tracks market development on a regular basis
- Provides a historical record for inhouse research
- Provides analyses of important decisions and developments affecting the market
