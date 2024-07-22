China Diabetes Market Report 2024-2032: China Currently has the Highest Number of Diabetics in the World

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Diabetes Market Report: 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China diabetes market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2023-2032.



China currently has the highest number of diabetics in the world. The disease has presently reached epidemic proportions in the adult population. Around three decades ago, less than one percent of the Chinese adult population had diabetes. These levels, however, have increased to around 12 percent - making it the diabetes capital of the world.



The rise of diabetes in China can be attributed to a number of factors. Driven by a strong economic growth over the past few decades, the Chinese population has become richer, fatter and less mobile. Apart from urbanisation and sedentary lifestyles, Chinese people are also genetically more vulnerable to diabetes compared to Europeans and many other population groups. Other factors such as poor awareness of health issues, high consumption of white rice, poor healthcare infrastructure, etc. have also driven the prevalence of the disease.





China's diabetes statistics may ring alarm bells for the government and healthcare authorities, for drug and diagnostic manufacturers, however, it represents a goldmine. Fuelled by a continuous increase in healthcare expenditures, the market for diabetes drugs and diagnostics is expanding robustly in the country. This is creating lucrative opportunities for global healthcare companies at a time when growth rates in the more developed markets have declined.



The report provides both current and future trends in the prevalence, demographical breakup, diagnosis and treatment of diabetes in China. The research study serves as an exceptional tool to understand the epidemiology, market trends, therapeutic structure, competitive structure and the outlook of the Chinese diabetes market. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the China diabetes market in any form.



Comprehensive situation analysis of the Chinese diabetes epidemiology and its dynamics:

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes in China

Historical, current and future prevalence of type-1 and type-2 diabetes in China

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes in the urban and rural regions in China

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes among males and females in China

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes among various age groups in China

Historical, current and future diagnosis rates for diabetes in China

Historical, current and future drug treatment rates for diabetes in China

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Chinese Oral Antidiabetics market and its dynamics:

Performance of the Oral Antidiabetics market in China

Performance of key classes

Performance of key players

Market outlook

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Chinese Insulin market and its dynamics:

Performance of the Insulin market in China

Performance of key classes

Performance of key players

Market outlook

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Chinese diabetes diagnostics market and its dynamics:

Performance of the diabetes diagnostics market in China

Market Segmentation

Key players

Market outlook

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $9.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered China



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Diabetes Disease Overview

5.1 What is Diabetes?

5.2 Diabetes Diagnosis and Treatment

5.3 Diabetes Complications



6 China Diabetes Epidemiology

6.1 Diabetes Population and Prevalence Rates

6.2 Population and Prevalence Rates by Diabetes Type (Type-1 and Type-2)

6.3 Population and Prevalence Rates by Region

6.4 Population and Prevalence Rates by Gender

6.5 Population and Prevalence Rates by Age Group



7 China Diabetes Market

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.3 Impact of COVID-19

7.4 Market Forecast

7.5 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Value Chain Analysis

7.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.8 Market Breakup by Segment

7.8.1 China Oral Antidiabetics Market

7.8.2 China Insulin Market



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Structure

8.2 Profiles of Key Players



