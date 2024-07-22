Germany Syringe Market Forecasts Report 2024: A $489.4 Million Market by 2029 Featuring Major Players - BD, B. Braun Melsungen, Terumo, Teleflex, Nipro, ICU Medical, and Cardinal Health

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Syringe Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The German syringe market is expected to experience a CAGR of 3.69% throughout the forecast period, reaching a market size of US$489.542 million by 2029. This represents a substantial increase from US$379.966 million recorded in 2022

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases serves as a significant catalyst for the syringe market in Germany, with the increasing elderly population and advancements in technology further propelling market growth. According to the World Bank, the proportion of individuals aged 65 and above in 2018 was 21%, rising to 22% in 2022, surpassing the global average geriatric population percentage of 10% in 2022.

Syringes play a pivotal role in facilitating efficient drug delivery, especially in the context of managing chronic diseases. The healthcare sector is witnessing an increasing emphasis on preventing needlestick injuries and minimizing injection-related risks, resulting in a surge in the adoption of safety-engineered syringes.

According to data from the Robert Koch Institute, cardiovascular diseases emerge as a significant contributor to fatalities in Germany, accounting for approximately 40% of the total deaths. Moreover, the demand for syringes is bolstered by the substantial number of surgeries, making it a key factor driving market growth. For instance, data from the European Union in 2021 indicates that Germany conducted 37,200 heart bypass surgeries, more than double the number performed in other European Union member countries.

This underscores the critical role of syringes in various medical procedures, further contributing to the overall expansion of the market. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the prevalence of diabetes in Germany was 6,199.9 per 1,000 individuals in 2021, and this number is projected to rise to 6,519.7 by the year 2030.

The increasing incidence of diabetes is attributed to factors such as unhealthy lifestyles and insufficient physical activity among the population. Consequently, conditions like diabetes, coupled with the prevalence of heart disease and a significant elderly population, are anticipated to positively influence the syringes market in Germany.

