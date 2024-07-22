South Korea Immunodiagnostics Market Database 2024: Supplier Shares, Volume, Sales, and Forecasts for 100 Abused Drugs, Cancer, Clinical Chemistry, Endocrine, Immunoprotein and TDM Tests 2023-2028

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 South Korea Immunodiagnostics Market Database - Supplier Shares, 2023-2028 Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for 100 Abused Drugs, Cancer, Clinical Chemistry, Endocrine, Immunoprotein and TDM Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This unique report provides information and analysis not available from any other published source.
This database provides the 2023 supplier shares, the 2023-2028 volume and sales forecasts for 100 clinical chemistry, TDM, endocrine, cancer, immunoprotein and abused drug assays, as well as comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test, including:
Clinical Chemistry
- Albumin
- Alkaline Phosphatase
- ALT/SGPT
- Ammonia
- Amylase
- Apolipoprotein A-1
- Apolipoprotein B
- AST/SGOT
- Beta-Hydroxybutyrate
- Bilirubin (Direct)
- Bilirubin (Total)
- BNP
- BUN (Blood Urea Nitrogen)
- Calcitonin
- Calcium
- Carbon Dioxide/Bicarbonate
- Cardio hs CRP
- Chloride
- Cholesterol
- Cholinesterase
- Creatine Kinase (CK)
- CK-MB
- Creatinine
- CRP
- Cystatin C
- Ferritin
- Fructosamine
- GGT
- Glucose
- HDL Cholesterol
- Homocysteine
- hs-CRP
- Insulin
- Iron
- Iron (Total Binding Capacity)
- Iron (Unsaturated Binding Capacity)
- LDH
- LDL Cholesterol
- LDL Cholesterol Direct
- Lipase
- Lipoprotein a
- Magnesium
- Microalbumin
- Myoglobin
- NT-proBNP
- Phosphorus
- Potassium
- Sodium
- ST2
- Total Protein
- Transferrin
- Triglycerides
- Troponin
- Uric Acid
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)
- Amikacin
- Apixaban
- Argatroban
- Betrixaban
- Carbamazepine
- Cyclosporin
- Dabigatran
- Digoxin
- Edoxaban
- Everolimus
- Fluindione
- Gentamicin
- Levetiracetam
- Lithium
- Methotrexate
- NAPA/Procainamide
- Phenobarbital
- Phenytoin
- Quinidine
- Rivaroxaban
- Sirolimus
- Tacrolimus
- Theophylline
- Tobramycin
- Topirimate
- Valproic Acid
- Vancomycin
- Warfarin
Endocrine Function
- Cortisol
- Estradiol
- FSH
- HCG
- Gastrin
- Growth Hormone/IGF-1
- LH
- Progesterone
- PTH/IO PTH
- Prolactin
- T3
- T3 Free
- T3 Uptake
- T4
- T4 Free
- TBG
- Testosterone
- Thyroglobulin Ab
- TPO Ab
- TSH
Tumor Markers and Special Chemistry
- AFP
- CA 15-3/27-29
- CA 19-9
- CEA
- Ferritin
- Follate (Folic Acid)
- Glycosylated Hemoglobin
- HCG
- 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D2 and D3
- Occult Blood
- PAP
- PSA
- Thyroglobulin
- Vitamin B-12
Immunoproteins
- C3
- C4
- Free Light Chains
- Haptoglobin
- IgA
- IgE Specific
- IgE Total
- IgG
- IgM
- Immunofixation
- Prealbumin
- Protein Electrophoresis
Drugs of Abuse
- Amphetamines
- Barbiturates
- Benzodiazepines
- Cannabinoids/Marijuana
- Cocaine
- LSD
- Methadone
- Methaqualone
- Opiates
- Phencyclidine (PCP)
- Propoxyphene
- Tricyclic Antidepressants
