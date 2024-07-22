South Korea Immunodiagnostics Market Database 2024: Supplier Shares, Volume, Sales, and Forecasts for 100 Abused Drugs, Cancer, Clinical Chemistry, Endocrine, Immunoprotein and TDM Tests 2023-2028

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 South Korea Immunodiagnostics Market Database - Supplier Shares, 2023-2028 Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for 100 Abused Drugs, Cancer, Clinical Chemistry, Endocrine, Immunoprotein and TDM Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This unique report provides information and analysis not available from any other published source.



This database provides the 2023 supplier shares, the 2023-2028 volume and sales forecasts for 100 clinical chemistry, TDM, endocrine, cancer, immunoprotein and abused drug assays, as well as comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test, including:



Clinical Chemistry

Albumin

Alkaline Phosphatase

ALT/SGPT

Ammonia

Amylase

Apolipoprotein A-1

Apolipoprotein B

AST/SGOT

Beta-Hydroxybutyrate

Bilirubin (Direct)

Bilirubin (Total)

BNP

BUN (Blood Urea Nitrogen)

Calcitonin

Calcium

Carbon Dioxide/Bicarbonate

Cardio hs CRP

Chloride

Cholesterol

Cholinesterase

Creatine Kinase (CK)

CK-MB

Creatinine

CRP

Cystatin C

Ferritin

Fructosamine

GGT

Glucose

HDL Cholesterol

Homocysteine

hs-CRP

Insulin

Iron

Iron (Total Binding Capacity)

Iron (Unsaturated Binding Capacity)

LDH

LDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol Direct

Lipase

Lipoprotein a

Magnesium

Microalbumin

Myoglobin

NT-proBNP

Phosphorus

Potassium

Sodium

ST2

Total Protein

Transferrin

Triglycerides

Troponin

Uric Acid

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)

Amikacin

Apixaban

Argatroban

Betrixaban

Carbamazepine

Cyclosporin

Dabigatran

Digoxin

Edoxaban

Everolimus

Fluindione

Gentamicin

Levetiracetam

Lithium

Methotrexate

NAPA/Procainamide

Phenobarbital

Phenytoin

Quinidine

Rivaroxaban

Sirolimus

Tacrolimus

Theophylline

Tobramycin

Topirimate

Valproic Acid

Vancomycin

Warfarin

Endocrine Function

Cortisol

Estradiol

FSH

HCG

Gastrin

Growth Hormone/IGF-1

LH

Progesterone

PTH/IO PTH

Prolactin

T3

T3 Free

T3 Uptake

T4

T4 Free

TBG

Testosterone

Thyroglobulin Ab

TPO Ab

TSH

Tumor Markers and Special Chemistry

AFP

CA 15-3/27-29

CA 19-9

CEA

Ferritin

Follate (Folic Acid)

Glycosylated Hemoglobin

HCG

25-Hydroxy Vitamin D2 and D3

Occult Blood

PAP

PSA

Thyroglobulin

Vitamin B-12

Immunoproteins

C3

C4

Free Light Chains

Haptoglobin

IgA

IgE Specific

IgE Total

IgG

IgM

Immunofixation

Prealbumin

Protein Electrophoresis

Drugs of Abuse

Amphetamines

Barbiturates

Benzodiazepines

Cannabinoids/Marijuana

Cocaine

LSD

Methadone

Methaqualone

Opiates

Phencyclidine (PCP)

Propoxyphene

Tricyclic Antidepressants

