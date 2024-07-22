Bombardier Adds New Line Maintenance Station in Farnborough, Expanding Impressive Customer Service Footprint in Europe

New line maintenance station provides quick and efficient light scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, as well as Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support



On-site technicians offer OEM support to all Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft

New addition complements the wide array of options for Bombardier’s customers in Europe, including state-of-the-art London Biggin Hill Service Centre, award-winning Berlin Service Centre and highly capable Paris Line Maintenance Station

MONTRÉAL, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce that it has added a new line maintenance station in Farnborough, UK further complementing its customer service footprint in Europe. The introduction of the new option builds on the turnkey, OEM service Bombardier customers receive in the region.

Located at the Farnborough Airport, the new Farnborough Line Maintenance Station brings Bombardier’s worldwide number of line maintenance stations to 9, providing customers with light scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, as well as Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support. The technical engineers supporting the new location are certified for all Learjet, Challenger and Global series business jets.

“The addition of the Farnborough Line Maintenance Station is an integral part of our overall mission to provide easy and enhanced OEM support for our customers in this very important region,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aftermarket Services & Strategy, Bombardier. “We are delighted to demonstrate once again our commitment to offering the most elevated experience, providing more resources and increased flexibility to our clients, closer to their base of operations.”

The addition of the new line maintenance station in Farnborough extends Bombardier’s commitment to the European market and adds to its worldwide network of 10 service centres and 35 Mobile Response Team (MRT) units around the globe, all equipped to quickly and efficiently support Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global business aircraft.

Clients based in Europe also benefit from the turnkey service at Bombardier’s service centres in London Biggin Hill, the Berlin Service Centre and the Paris Line Maintenance Station.

London Biggin Hill Service Centre

Renovated in 2022, the nearly 250,000 sq. ft. London Biggin Hill Service Centre offers complete heavy maintenance capabilities and is fully equipped to perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, as well as modifications and avionics installations for Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft.

The two-storey facility features more than 22 service bays providing the space and flexibility to offer a full range of maintenance and refurbishment services on Bombardier’s vast portfolio of products, including the capacity to accommodate up to 14 Global 7500 aircraft at the same time. Bombardier also recently added a new 700 sq. ft. Material Lounge in concert with F/LIST, providing customers with a comprehensive portfolio of interior materials, fabrics and components for aircraft enhancement.

Berlin Service Centre

Bombardier’s award-winning Berlin Service Centre also offers complete turn-key service capabilities for its European customers. Strategically located at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the Berlin Service Centre has been providing MRO services to Bombardier business aircraft customers since 1997. The facility boasts more than 160,000 sq. ft. of service capacity and has 240 highly skilled employees on site.

Paris Line Maintenance Station

Bombardier’s European footprint also extends to the Paris Line Maintenance Station. Complete with a 30,000 sq. ft. hangar, this facility is capable of holding up to three Global 7500 aircraft at a time or as many as six Learjet or Challenger aircraft. Coupled with Bombardier’s fast, efficient 365/24/7 Customer Response Centre (CRC) and the worldwide 35 Mobile Response Team members, Bombardier can consistently provide its European and worldwide customers with a comprehensive service solution for all their maintenance and overhaul needs.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

