Recruitment Marketplaces Annual Report 2024: Top 50 Recruitment Marketplaces and Classified Sites, Top 15 Freelance Marketplaces and Top Recruitment Ad Sites & Apps by Country

The 2024 Recruitment Marketplaces Annual is here, and it is no surprise to see a focus on AI. But it's not reshaping recruitment just yet, as the radical improvement in matching candidates to jobs has yet to materialize.

It certainly takes the deep dive, though, into AI and other trends like employers focusing on early career candidates, the rise of skills-based hiring and how the recession is impacting job sites.

More highlights include:

Indeed, the world's No. 1 recruitment site, stumbles badly but backpedals.

Google drops a test of job ads before it goes live (and what that means).

Glassdoor and Kununu, two large employer review sites, are struggling with questions of anonymity, core to the function of employer reviews.

CompuTrabajo, owned by RedArbor, becomes the No. 2 recruitment marketplace globally by visits.

We also look at LinkedIn, Seek, Schibsted and other major recruitment companies.

Plus:

Top 50 list identifies the largest recruitment marketplace and classified sites worldwide

Top 25 by revenue

The leading recruitment marketplaces / classified companies in 66 countries

And much more

Key Topics Covered:

Industry trends

GenAI is everywhere, but it's mainly doing grunt work Although most of our respondents noted the inexorable adoption of GenAI, several noted most of the uses are little changed from a year ago

Recession? Or rebound? Recruitment rocky in 2024 Recruitment marketplaces can be hit very hard during economic downturns but they keep operating and expect to come back

The boom in early career hiring: A widening talent pool Generation Z will account for more than a quarter of the global workforce in the next year

Global labor shortage leads drives skills-based hiring Talent acquisition experts are unanimous that an evolution toward skills- based hiring is a response to the dearth of qualified candidates



Company spotlights

Top 25 recruitment marketplace companies by revenue Only a handful of recruitment marketplaces are able to pass the $1 billion U.S. revenue mark

Recruit Holdings: Glassdoor privacy, and Indeed drops PPA Glassdoor has changed its privacy policy to the alarm of its users, while Indeed dropped its struggling PPA model

Google: Job Ads is shut down, the company won't say why The shutdown comes at a surprising time considering Google has made several recent upgrades to its jobs feature in search results

Recruitment multinationals: A tough year for big projects Last year was one of bold moves. But with ad spending down sharply from the pandemic spike, it might have been a better year to hunker down.

RedArbor: Traffic surge takes CompuTrabajo to new era The CompuTrabajo sites have grown traffic substantially during the past year. They reached almost 80 million visits in January

Schibsted: Aggregation, ARPA growth offset headwinds Schibsted is taking steps to improve its performance in recruitment, including aggregation, salary transparency in listings, and pay-per- application offers



Companies to watch

CMR: Revolutionizing hiring, management of sea crews In 2020, CMR went fully digital, emptying all the filing cabinets in the office and shredding its legacy paper database of 20,000 registered candidates

Gyfted: Assessments, gamification for remote roles The business has developed a model popular in the programming and coding space --- testing ability rather than accepting qualifications on face value

Kakaku.com: Japan's media giant and global aggregation The company is taking the expertise gathered from its search business and aggregator Kyujin Box to the global stage



Top 50 recruitment marketplaces and classified sites

Top 15 freelance marketplaces

Top recruitment ad sites / apps by country

Select Companies Featured

CMR

CompuTrabajo

Glassdoor

Google

Gyfted

Indeed

Kakaku

Kununu

Kyujin Box

LinkedIn

Recruit Holdings

RedArbor

Schibsted

Seek

