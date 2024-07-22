Recruitment Marketplaces Annual Report 2024: Top 50 Recruitment Marketplaces and Classified Sites, Top 15 Freelance Marketplaces and Top Recruitment Ad Sites & Apps by Country

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Recruitment Marketplaces Annual Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2024 Recruitment Marketplaces Annual is here, and it is no surprise to see a focus on AI. But it's not reshaping recruitment just yet, as the radical improvement in matching candidates to jobs has yet to materialize.
It certainly takes the deep dive, though, into AI and other trends like employers focusing on early career candidates, the rise of skills-based hiring and how the recession is impacting job sites.
More highlights include:
- Indeed, the world's No. 1 recruitment site, stumbles badly but backpedals.
- Google drops a test of job ads before it goes live (and what that means).
- Glassdoor and Kununu, two large employer review sites, are struggling with questions of anonymity, core to the function of employer reviews.
- CompuTrabajo, owned by RedArbor, becomes the No. 2 recruitment marketplace globally by visits.
- We also look at LinkedIn, Seek, Schibsted and other major recruitment companies.
Plus:
- Top 50 list identifies the largest recruitment marketplace and classified sites worldwide
- Top 25 by revenue
- The leading recruitment marketplaces / classified companies in 66 countries
- And much more
Key Topics Covered:
Industry trends
- GenAI is everywhere, but it's mainly doing grunt work
- Although most of our respondents noted the inexorable adoption of GenAI, several noted most of the uses are little changed from a year ago
- Recession? Or rebound? Recruitment rocky in 2024
- Recruitment marketplaces can be hit very hard during economic downturns but they keep operating and expect to come back
- The boom in early career hiring: A widening talent pool
- Generation Z will account for more than a quarter of the global workforce in the next year
- Global labor shortage leads drives skills-based hiring
- Talent acquisition experts are unanimous that an evolution toward skills- based hiring is a response to the dearth of qualified candidates
Company spotlights
- Top 25 recruitment marketplace companies by revenue
- Only a handful of recruitment marketplaces are able to pass the $1 billion U.S. revenue mark
- Recruit Holdings: Glassdoor privacy, and Indeed drops PPA
- Glassdoor has changed its privacy policy to the alarm of its users, while Indeed dropped its struggling PPA model
- Google: Job Ads is shut down, the company won't say why
- The shutdown comes at a surprising time considering Google has made several recent upgrades to its jobs feature in search results
- Recruitment multinationals: A tough year for big projects
- Last year was one of bold moves. But with ad spending down sharply from the pandemic spike, it might have been a better year to hunker down.
- RedArbor: Traffic surge takes CompuTrabajo to new era
- The CompuTrabajo sites have grown traffic substantially during the past year. They reached almost 80 million visits in January
- Schibsted: Aggregation, ARPA growth offset headwinds
- Schibsted is taking steps to improve its performance in recruitment, including aggregation, salary transparency in listings, and pay-per- application offers
Companies to watch
- CMR: Revolutionizing hiring, management of sea crews
- In 2020, CMR went fully digital, emptying all the filing cabinets in the office and shredding its legacy paper database of 20,000 registered candidates
- Gyfted: Assessments, gamification for remote roles
- The business has developed a model popular in the programming and coding space --- testing ability rather than accepting qualifications on face value
- Kakaku.com: Japan's media giant and global aggregation
- The company is taking the expertise gathered from its search business and aggregator Kyujin Box to the global stage
Top 50 recruitment marketplaces and classified sites
Top 15 freelance marketplaces
Top recruitment ad sites / apps by country
Select Companies Featured
- CMR
- CompuTrabajo
- Glassdoor
- Gyfted
- Indeed
- Kakaku
- Kununu
- Kyujin Box
- Recruit Holdings
- RedArbor
- Schibsted
- Seek
