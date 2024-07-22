Global ArF Dry and Immersion Resist Materials Market Size To Worth USD 4.971 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 2.20%

New York, United States , July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global ArF Dry and Immersion Resist Materials Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 4.00 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.971 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 2.20% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





ArF dry and immersion resist materials are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. These materials are necessary because they form a critical layer, known as the resist, on the semiconductor wafer during the lithography process. The resist layer is then molded to create complex circuit designs on the semiconductor wafer, enabling the production of high-performance electronic components. Several main reasons drive the market for ArF dry and immersion-resistant materials. Advanced ArF resist materials are in high demand due to technological improvements in semiconductor fabrication that require materials capable of achieving better resolutions. Transitioning to smaller semiconductor nodes, such as from 7nm to 5nm and beyond, raises the demand for more sensitive and effective resist materials. However, the ArF dry and immersion resist materials market has various restrictions that limit industry expansion. The high prices and technological complexity involved in creating these materials can prevent wider use, particularly among smaller semiconductor makers.

Browse key industry insights spread across 208 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global ArF Dry and Immersion Resist Materials Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (ArF Dry, and ArF Immersion), By Application (Semiconductors & Integrated Circuits, and Printed Circuit Boards), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The ArF immersion segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the type, the ArF dry and immersion resist materials market is classified into ArF dry, and ArF immersion. Among these, the ArF immersion segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. This dominance is driven by the semiconductor industry's migration to advanced lithography techniques like immersion lithography, which provide greater resolution and finer patterning capabilities required for manufacturing nodes at 7nm and beyond.

The semiconductors & integrated circuits segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the ArF dry and immersion resist materials market is divided into semiconductors & integrated circuits, and printed circuit boards. Among these, the semiconductors & integrated circuits segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. This segment is related to the semiconductor industry's ongoing quest for higher integration densities and lower feature sizes, which necessitates sophisticated lithography techniques. ArF resist materials, including both dry and immersion versions, are vital in achieving the exact patterning requirements required for producing modern semiconductor devices at nodes such as 7nm and lower.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the ArF dry and immersion resist materials market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the ArF dry and immersion resist materials market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the ArF dry and immersion resist materials market, because of the presence of important semiconductor manufacturers in Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan. These countries are increasing the demand for sophisticated lithography technologies, which is expanding the regional ArF dry and immersion resist materials market.

North America is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the ArF dry and immersion resist materials market over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the region's leadership in technological innovation, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing and related industries. Strong research and development capabilities, coupled with strategic investments and partnerships, support advancements in semiconductor fabrication techniques that rely on ArF dry and immersion lithography.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the ArF dry and immersion resist materials market include Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, Hitachi Chemical, Eternal Materials, AZ Electronic Materials, Sumitomo Chemical, JSR Corporation, Kolon Industries, Dow, DuPont, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., LG Chem, Merck AZ Electronics Materials, and Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2021, Sumitomo Chemical announced the establishment of an ArFi photoresist production line at the Iksan factory of Dongwoo Fine Chem, a 100% owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical.



Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the ArF dry and immersion resist materials market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global ArF Dry and Immersion Resist Materials Market, By Type

ArF Dry

ArF Immersion

Global ArF Dry and Immersion Resist Materials Market, By Application

Semiconductors & Integrated Circuits

Printed Circuit Boards

Global ArF Dry and Immersion Resist Materials Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



