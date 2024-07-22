Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 29 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 119,050,000 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 15.7.2024 11:19:20 1,000,000 14.60 14,600,000 15.7.2024 14:11:13 1,000,000 14.55 14,550,000 16.7.2024 15:13:35 1,000,000 14.65 14,650,000 17.7.2024 13:51:29 2,000,000 14.90 29,800,000 18.7.2024 09:49:44 1,000,000 15.00 15,000,000 18.7.2024 15:07:29 1,000,000 15.30 15,300,000 19.7.2024 11:53:39 1,000,000 15.15 15,150,000 Total 8,000,000 119,050,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika held no own shares prior to the notified transacton and has, thus, purchased a total of 8,000,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.169% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 119,050,000 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025, unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations, ir@kvika.is