Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Markets 2024-2034 with Altitude Angel, Thales Group, DJI, and Leonardo Dominating

An evolving framework called the unmanned aircraft system (UAS) traffic management (UTM) system was created to make it easier for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to be safely and effectively integrated into national airspace systems.

The goal of UTM is to manage UAV operations, encompassing both tiny drones and big unmanned aircraft, by offering services such as real-time traffic monitoring, meteorological information, dynamic geo-fencing, and airspace planning. To maintain operational safety and airspace efficiency, advanced UTM systems have to be developed in response to the swift growth of UAVs in commercial, recreational, and governmental applications.



The rising commercial use of drones for delivery services, infrastructure inspection, agriculture, and surveillance is one of the factors driving the growth of the UTM market. Global aviation authorities and governments are realizing that UAS integration requires legislative frameworks that support safety and security requirements. The goal of the continuing R&D efforts is to develop reliable UTM systems that can manage complicated airspace scenarios and large quantities of UAV traffic.

For instance, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the U.S. are actively involved in UTM trials and work with industry participants to produce standardized methods. The deployment of autonomous drone operations, the expansion of UTM services to urban air mobility (UAM) platforms, which will further revolutionize air transportation and logistics, and the integration of 5G networks to provide real-time connectivity are future growth opportunities in the UTM market.



Europe leads the growth in the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market, largely due to the increase in demand for drones for a growing number of applications. Furthermore, with the ongoing tensions in the region, the countries are making use of drones to enhance their defense capabilities. Moreover, countries such as the U.K., Russia, and Germany, with their trend of drone purchasing, are also driving the market in the region.



The competitive landscape of the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market is evolving, with key players such as Altitude Angel, Thales Group, DJI, and Leonardo S.p.A. leading the industry. These companies are pioneering in a market that remains relatively consolidated due to its nascent stage. Most of the activity in this sector is centered in North America, particularly the U.S., which dominates the market due to the early development of UAS traffic management (UTM) system technologies.



Market Segmentation:

In terms of end user, the commercial segment leads the market as a result of the widespread use of drones by private consumers for a variety of uses, including filmmaking and vlogging. This highlights the requirement for UTM in order to provide secure and safe airspace for these kinds of drones. A commercial drone operator can arrange their flight path and weather conditions, among other things, based on the UTM platform.

In terms of type, the persistent segment leads the market. This is because persistent UTM can offer long-term, continuous drone flight monitoring, control, and administration. They can do navigation, communication, flight planning, surveillance, and separation assurance. These features make it possible to continuously monitor and regulate drone flights, facilitating the safe use of drones in airspace.

The software segment is leading the growth in the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market due to several compelling factors. This is so that the drone operator may make the required adjustments, including selecting a different flight pattern and flight path, owing to the software. Software is required for commercial drones because, although they have a limited working range, they can be readily controlled by a tablet, controller, or phone.

Additionally, it gives the drone operators real-time access to the photos and videos. For this reason, applications for drones such as wildlife, archaeology, and hazardous incidents require the usage of such software.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 UAS Traffic Management (UTM) Evolution

1.2.1 List of UTM Services

1.2.2 Operational Scenarios of UTM

1.2.3 UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Stakeholders

1.2.3.1 Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs)

1.2.3.2 UAS Service Suppliers (USS)

1.2.3.3 Drone Operators

1.2.3.4 Communication Service Providers

1.2.3.5 Data Service Providers

1.2.3.6 Law Enforcement

1.2.3.7 Others

1.3 Supply Chain Overview

1.3.1 Value chain Analysis

1.3.2 Pricing Forecast

1.4 Ongoing and Upcoming UTM Systems

1.5 R&D Review

1.5.1 Research and Development Investment Analysis

1.5.2 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.6 Regulatory Landscape, By Country

1.7 Ongoing and Upcoming Programs

1.8 UTM: An Enabler for Urban Air Mobility

1.9 Start-Ups and Investment Landscape

1.10 Technology Analysis

1.11 Stakeholder Analysis

1.11.1 Use Case Analysis

1.12 Market Dynamics Overview

1.12.1 Market Drivers

1.12.2 Market Restraints

1.12.3 Market Opportunities



2. Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market by Application

2.1 Application Summary

2.2 Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market, by End User

2.2.1 Commercial

2.2.2 Government and Law

2.3 Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market, by Application

2.3.1 Package Delivery

2.3.2 Critical Infrastructure Inspection

2.3.2.1 Rail Inspection

2.3.2.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline Inspection

2.3.2.3 Powerline Inspection

2.3.2.4 Windmill Inspection

2.3.3 Mapping

2.3.4 Disaster Management

2.3.5 Law Enforcement

2.3.6 Construction



3. Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market by Product

3.1 Product Summary

3.2 Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market, by Type

3.2.1 Persistent

3.2.2 Non-Persistent

3.3 Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market, by Component

3.3.1 Solutions

3.3.1.1 Onboard Solutions

3.3.1.2 Onground Solutions

3.3.2 Software

3.3.3 Services

3.3.3.1 Security Services

3.3.3.2 Flight Services

3.3.3.3 Information Services



4. Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market by Region

4.1 Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market - by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Markets

4.2.1.1 Key Market Participants in North America

4.2.1.2 Business Drivers

4.2.1.3 Business Challenges

4.2.2 Application

4.2.3 Product

4.2.4 North America by Country

4.2.4.1 U.S.

4.2.4.1.1 Market by Application

4.2.4.1.2 Market by Product

4.2.4.2 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-world



5. Markets- Competitive Benchmarking and Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontier

5.2 Geographical Analysis

5.3 Competitive Benchmarking

5.4 Company Profiles

5.4.1 Altitude Angel

5.4.2 Thales Group.

5.4.3 Airmap, Inc.

5.4.4 ANRA Technologies.

5.4.5 Leonardo S.P.A

5.4.6 Honeywell Technologies Inc

5.4.7 DJI

5.4.8 Alphabet Inc

5.4.9 UNIFLY

5.4.10 Frequentis AG

5.4.11 L3 Harris Technologies, Inc

5.4.12 ONESKY

5.4.13 Precision Hawk, Inc

5.4.14 Raytheon Tehcnologies Corporation

5.4.15 DroneDeploy Inc.

5.4.16 Nova System.

5.4.17 Other Key Players



6. Research Methodology

