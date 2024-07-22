LG Unveils Must-Have Tech for a Stylish & Powerful Back-to-School Season

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear up for the new semester with LG's innovative line-up of tech essentials , designed to help students conquer their studies, express their style, and dominate the gaming world.

The Chic and Convenient Desktop Solution:

The all-new LG MyView Smart Monitor Desktop Setup in a stunning pink colorway is the perfect centerpiece for any dorm room. This 27-inch smart monitor boasts LG's webOS platform, built-in speakers, and a matching wireless keyboard and mouse. Students can access cloud services like Microsoft 365 and Google applications for seamless productivity and unwind with their favorite streaming apps – all without the clutter of a traditional desktop computer.

Ultra-Light Powerhouse for On-the-Go Learning:

The LG gram SuperSlim laptop takes portability to a whole new level. This 15.6-inch marvel, clad in a crisp white finish, is LG's thinnest and lightest yet, measuring under half an inch thick and weighing a mere 2.18 pounds. Despite its sleek profile, the LG gram SuperSlim packs a powerful processor, making it ideal for tackling demanding schoolwork and enjoying entertainment during breaks.

Level Up Your Game with Unmatched Performance:

For the ultimate gaming experience, look no further than the award-winning LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor . This 32-inch display boasts a blazing-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time for blur-free action, while LG's 4-sided virtually borderless design keeps gamers fully immersed in the virtual world. The innovative Dual Mode feature allows for effortless switching between 4K at 240 Hz and Full HD resolution at 480 Hz with a single click, giving players the flexibility to optimize settings for different games.

Express Yourself and Conquer Every Challenge with LG

Shop today's back-to-school essentials at LG.com/US , and head over to LG USA's Instagram page to stay connected and discover the perfect tech setup to power you through the school year.