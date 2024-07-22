New Beginnings High School Announces New Principal

LAKELAND, Fla., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Beginnings High School, with campuses in Lakeland , Winter Haven, and Fort Meade, is pleased to announce that Dr. Marvin Pitts is the new principal. With a master of arts and a doctoral degree in educational leadership, Dr. Pitts was chosen by the NBHS selection committee because of his exceptional educational background and his many years of proven success in similar environments.



The New Beginnings High School’s three campuses primarily serve students and families from low-income backgrounds. Along with personalized academic programs, the school offers wraparound services designed to provide students with holistic resources to help them achieve their goals. To this setting, Dr. Pitts brings nine years of experience working with students ages 15 to 21 in similar environments and 15 years of charter school leadership experience.

New Beginnings High School welcomes students who have historically struggled in traditional high school environments and have experienced both personal and academic challenges. While graduation rates are often lower for students from these backgrounds, Dr. Pitts has a track record of helping young people succeed. In two years, he was able to increase the graduation rate at his previous school from 36% to 88%, marking a significant turnaround.

As a strong advocate for all students, Dr. Pitts also values connections with those who can support the goals of nontraditional education and ensure students have the resources they need to reach for the stars. Consequently, NBHS’s newest principal has cultivated an extensive and robust personal network throughout Polk County and beyond.

This network includes philanthropic- and entrepreneurial-minded leaders who are also committed to the next generation’s success. In addition, he has engaged collaboratively with the school district and governance boards, legislators, chambers of commerce, city officials at various levels, clergy, business owners, and more. Dr. Pitts also sees parents as playing a pivotal role in their student's education and works diligently to support them as well.

Dr. Pitts is excited to bring his extensive knowledge and experience working with nontraditional schools and students to New Beginnings High School. He truly believes in the teachers who help students fulfill their greatest potential and is thrilled for the opportunity to do the same as he prepares to collaborate with staff, parents, and members of the community to ensure access to educational opportunities for all students.

About New Beginnings High School:

Launched in 2011, New Beginnings High School is a nontraditional charter school based in central Florida that offers personalized academic options and wraparound services for students aged 15 to 24 who want to earn their high school diplomas. New Beginnings High School in Lakeland , Winter Haven, and Fort Meade serves over 1,000 students.