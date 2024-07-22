Global Dairy Processing Equipment Markets, 2021-2023 & 2024-2030: Thermosonication, Increasing Usage of Microfiltration, AI Utilization, and Pulsed Electric Field Garnering Increased Attention

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Processing Equipment - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Dairy Processing Equipment market for the period 2021-2030 in terms of value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2024 through 2030

The use of modern processing technology allows producers to maintain quality and safety standards, making sure that the finished products meet regulatory criteria and consumer expectations. Accounting for an estimated share of 27.3% in 2024, Pasteurizers lead the global demand for Dairy Processing Equipment by Type while Centrifuges & Separators emerge the fastest growing segment during the analysis period 2024-2030.

As consumer preferences shift towards healthier and diverse food options, the market for processed dairy goods continues to climb, driving the need for advanced processing technology and equipment. The rising global demand for dairy products includes milk, cheese, yogurt, and butter. Technological improvements in dairy processing equipment have been important in driving the market's growth.

Manufacturers are investing more in R&D to improve the efficiency, automation, and overall performance of processing equipment. This not only enhances the quality of dairy products but also expands production capacity to satisfy the rising demand from a growing population.



Research Findings & Coverage

The global market for Dairy Processing Equipment is analyzed in this report with respect to equipment type and applications across all major regions and countries

The market share analysis covered for Dairy Processing Equipment based on the segmentation mentioned above; current market size estimation, revenue projections for the analysis period provided through 2030 in terms of value

The study discusses key trends, R&D, technology updates and emerging applications of Dairy Processing Equipment that influence the market growth

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players

Business profiles of major companies covered - 15

The industry guide includes the contact details for 171 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 What is Dairy Processing Equipment?

1.1.2 Process Flow for Dairy Processing

1.1.3 Types of Dairy Processing Equipment

1.1.3.1 Pasteurizers

1.1.3.1.1 Types of Pasteurization

1.1.3.2 Homogenizers

1.1.3.2.1 Types of Homogenizers

1.1.3.3 Centrifugal & Separator

1.1.3.3.1 Types of Centrifuge & Separators

1.1.3.4 Dryers& Evaporators

1.1.3.4.1 Evaporators

1.1.3.4.2 Dryers

1.1.3.5 Membrane Filtration

1.1.3.5.1 Types of Membrane filtration

1.1.3.6 Other Dairy Processing Equipment

1.1.3.6.1 Mixers & Blenders

1.1.3.6.2 Thermal Treatment Systems

1.1.4 Applications of Dairy Processing Equipment

1.1.4.1 Processed Milk

1.1.4.2 Cheese

1.1.4.3 Milk Powder

1.1.4.4 Protein Ingredients

1.1.4.5 Butter & Cream

1.1.4.6 Other Application

1.1.4.6.1 Yoghurt

1.1.4.6.2 Butter Milk

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Thermosonication - Sustainable and Cost-effective Solution for Modern Dairy Processing

2.2 Increasing Usage of Microfiltration in the Dairy Sector to Extend the Shelf Life

2.3 Production Process Optimization and Cost Reduction Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Dairy Processing Industry

2.4 Pulsed Electric Field in the Dairy processing Industry

3. KEY MARKET PLAYERS

3.1 Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden)

3.2 Coperion GmbH (Germany)

3.3 Feldmeier Equipment, Inc. (United States)

3.4 GEA Group AG (Germany)

3.5 IDMC Limited (India)

3.6 IMA Group (Italy)

3.7 JBT Corporation (United States)

3.8 Krones Group (GERMANY)

3.8.1 HST Maschinenbau GmbH

3.8.2 Evoguard GmbH

3.9 Paul Mueller Company (United States)

3.10 Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V. (Netherlands)

3.11 Sealtech Engineers (India)

3.12 SPX Flow Inc. (United States)

3.13 SSP Private Limited (India)

3.14 Tetra Laval S.A. (Switzerland)

3.15 Van den Heuvel Dairy & Food Equipment B.V. (Netherlands)

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT PLAYERS

4.1 May 2024

4.1.1 SPX FLOW Introduces Zero Waste Milk Fractionation Technology

4.1.2 Tetra Pak Unveils Eco-Friendly Homogenizer Range with Circle Green Steel

4.2 March 2024

4.2.1 SPX FLOW's APV Launches Automated FastFrame T Plate Heat Exchanger for Efficient Food and Beverage Processing

4.3 January 2024

4.3.1 SPX FLOW Introduces Innovative Seamless Infusion VesselT for Enhanced UHT Processing

4.3.2 SPX FLOW's Anhydro Launches SmartDryT System to Optimize Spray Drying

4.4 November 2023

4.4.1 GEA Enhances Maintenance Safety with LoTo Valve Locking

4.5 July 2023

4.5.1 GEA Introduces GEA Hilge NOVATWIN+ Twin Screw Pump for Improved Efficiency

4.6 June 2023

4.6.1 Two New Hygienic Valves by Alfa Laval to Meet Market Demand

4.7 April 2023

4.7.1 GEA Launches T.VIS E-20 Control Top for Operational Safety

5. REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Type

5.1.1 Processing Equipment Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Pasteurizers

5.1.1.2 Homogenizers

5.1.1.3 Centrifuges & Separators

5.1.1.4 Dryers & Evaporators

5.1.1.5 Membrane Filtration Systems

5.1.1.6 Other Dairy Processing Equipment

5.2 Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Application

5.2.1 Dairy Processing Equipment Application Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Processed Milk

5.2.1.2 Cheese

5.2.1.3 Milk Powders

5.2.1.4 Protein Ingredients

5.2.1.5 Butter & Cream

5.2.1.6 Other Application

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

6. NORTH AMERICA

6.1 North American Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Geographic Region

6.2 North American Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Type

6.3 North American Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Application

6.3 Country-wise Analysis of North American Dairy Processing Equipment Market

7. EUROPE

7.1 European Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Geographic Region

7.2 European Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Type

7.3 European Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Application

7.4 Country-wise Analysis of European Dairy Processing Equipment Market

8. ASIA-PACIFIC

8.1 Asia-Pacific Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Geographic Region

8.2 Asia-Pacific Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Type

8.3 Asia-Pacific Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Application

8.4 Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Dairy Processing Equipment Market

9. SOUTH AMERICA

9.1 South American Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Geographic Region

9.2 South American Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Type

9.3 South American Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Application

9.4 Country-wise Analysis of South American Dairy Processing Equipment Market

10. REST OF WORLD

10.1 Rest of World Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Geographic Region

10.2 Rest of World Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Type

10.3 Rest of World Dairy Processing Equipment Market Overview by Application

10.4 Country-wise Analysis of Rest of World Dairy Processing Equipment Market

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest Of World

PART D: ANNEXURE

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback

