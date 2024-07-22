Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (EP3Oil, Inc.) Announces It Strikes Oil on Its First Completed Oil Well, Windy Point in Central Texas

PLANT CITY, Fla., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC: HIHI), (soon to be EP3Oil, Inc.), announced today that it is in the final stages of pumping oil and bringing in revenue at its Windy Point development project.







Windy Point consists of over 300 acres of underdeveloped oil production in Central Texas. Tests are revealing large quantities and strong consistency of crude oil.

Glenn Klinker, CEO, is quoted: “My personal goal for the company is to generate significant revenue and eventually become a player in the regional oil business. Based on what I saw at our onsite visit this week, we are on our way with our first completed producing well, with more planned in the near future.”

Mr. Asencio, VP of Marketing, is quoted: “I am extremely satisfied with the final work in our newest well. After making an onsite visit to the well and oilfield in Texas last week, we are very excited for all our shareholders and our executive team. We came here to make history, and here we are.“

As previously announced, Ep3Oil is partnered with Cavalier Oil, which includes top-notch oilmen, geologists, and engineers. Together we plan to fully develop and expand this field in the near future.



The Company will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for press releases about the Company’s progress. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.EP3OIL.COM.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Glenn Klinker - CEO & Chairman

Phone: (702) 480-3215

Email: GLENN@EP3OIL.com

Website: www.EP3OIL.com