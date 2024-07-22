TORRAS & Alice Dearing: A Dynamic Duo Breaking Boundaries and Embracing the 'Now'!

Alice Dearing at the Dallas Mavericks Game with TORRAS



DALLAS, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, TORRAS had the privilege of inviting Alice Dearing, the first Black female swimmer in British Olympic history, to attend an exhilarating offline game in collaboration with the Dallas Mavericks.



Since the launch of its new brand manifesto "Be Here Now," TORRAS has been dedicated to embedding this brand spirit in consumers' hearts, inspiring them to pursue excellence continuously and become better versions of themselves. The brand firmly believes that "the present is everything, and everyone is the sum of countless moments," encouraging people to break free from conventions and invest in each moment with a better state of mind.

Alice Dearing is a vivid embodiment of this belief, representing individuals from diverse cultures and backgrounds who share a steadfast conviction in pursuing dreams and achieving goals, which aligns perfectly with TORRAS's brand manifesto. Undeterred by challenges, Alice Dearing has broken barriers with all her might, staying resolute in her pursuit of swimming dreams even in the face of external questioning and denial.

At the event, Alice Dearing expressed, "Breaking societal laws is so important because this is how change happens. Myself and TORRAS are working to do this in our own ways, and it's really exciting to see that people have been forward-thinking and innovative in ideas to get more people trying new things and branching out of their norms."

TORRAS has always looked forward to collaborating with Alice Dearing, and upon receiving the invitation, she happily accepted and promptly flew from London, UK, to Dallas, USA, to witness this passionate game together. Her presence undoubtedly added more excitement and anticipation to the event.

Alice Dearing highly praised TORRAS's efforts in breaking social biases, and TORRAS, fueled by passion and conviction, continued to donate 50% of its official website's revenue during the event to sports public welfare, contributing to the development of the sports industry.

