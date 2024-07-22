SECOM Deploys Infinera XTM Series for Middle-mile Network to Bring New Broadband Services to Underserved Rural Colorado

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) announced today that SECOM is modernizing its middle-mile and business Ethernet access network using Infinera’s XTM Series optical transport solution to bring new multi-gigabit broadband services to previously underserved rural southern Colorado communities. SECOM’s enhanced network provides connectivity for thousands of customers, including homes, schools, libraries, government entities, telecoms, and businesses.



SECOM, the wholly owned broadband subsidiary of Southeast Colorado Power Association (SECPA), a rural electric power cooperative, is one of the largest telecommunications service providers in the region, with a fiber network spanning around 2,000 miles throughout southeastern Colorado.

With Infinera’s XTM Series, SECOM is expanding the capabilities of its middle-mile network to deliver multi-gigabit Ethernet services driven by the bandwidth growth of large enterprises and industrial parks, as well as the 100G/400G broadband transport needed to aggregate thousands of broadband services offered in newly created fiberhoods. This middle-mile network modernization project provides SECOM the network flexibility, reliability, and reach needed to maximize the region’s economic and social development opportunities and close the digital divide in the most remote and rugged locations.

The XTM Series provides SECOM with a temperature-hardened and low-latency packet optical middle-mile network that is ideally suited to the combination of residential, business, and Carrier Ethernet traffic in the network and the demanding operational environment at the edge of the network.

“Infinera’s XTM solution was easy to deploy,” said Elijah Quinn-Ridgwell, Chief Technology Officer at SECOM. “We have a vast and mostly rural service area, which benefits from Infinera’s edge-optimized platform, enabling us to aggregate larger amounts of traffic from more varied and remote locations. Upgrading the network with Infinera’s XTM solution maximized our broadband and Ethernet capabilities across our network, creating a more robust and scalable infrastructure that will allow us to continue to grow well into the future.”

Infinera worked with its partner World Wide Technology (WWT) on the network design and deployment for SECOM.

“We are pleased to work with WWT to upgrade SECOM’s network, bringing vital fiber and mobile broadband connectivity to underserved communities in rural Colorado,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Modernizing SECOM’s middle-mile network ensures southern Colorado keeps pace with the rest of the world.”

