Spectaire Announces Initial Delivery of a 500 AireCore Unit Order with $5 Million Annual Recurring Revenue Potential

Multi-billion-dollar market cap customer targets scope 1 emissions reduction



Combined with recent orders, this annual recurring revenue at full deployment has the potential to bring company to positive cash flow

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPEC) (“Spectaire”), a pioneer in environmental measurement technology, is pleased to announce initial delivery of AireCore units to its previously announced customer in the energy industry.

"When fully deployed this order, combined with orders received from our Logistics customers, has the potential to generate enough recurring revenue to bring our company to positive cash flow," said Brian Semkiw, CEO of Spectaire.

AireCore’s patented and portable measurement technology features micro mass spectrometer hardware, enabling clients to directly sample their emissions in the field. The accompanying software both monitors the results and facilitates mandatory reporting requirements. The recurring revenue generating software simplifies accurate emissions reporting in parts per billion, regardless of the customers existing knowledge of mass spectrometry and emissions reporting. Scope 1 emissions, defined as direct emissions from owned or controlled sources, are a critical area for companies seeking to reduce their environmental impact and comply with regulatory standards.

Brian Semkiw, CEO of Spectaire continued, “With our subscription-based approach we not only provide measurement but the ongoing support and reporting to help clients achieve their targeted emissions reduction. Spectaire and our clients benefit from our ongoing participation in their emissions reduction journey.”

The market opportunity for Air Quality Monitoring Systems (AQMS) was valued at $5 billion in 2021 and is growing rapidly as regulations tighten and industries seek sustainable solutions. Spectaire is well-positioned to capitalize on this expanding market by offering innovative solutions that meet the needs of a wide group of industries.

