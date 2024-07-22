NANO Nuclear Energy Appoints Distinguished Nuclear Regulatory Expert David Tiktinsky as Head of Nuclear Regulatory Licensing after nearly 40-years with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)

Tiktinsky's nearly 40 years of experience at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to greatly assist NANO Nuclear in navigating the complex U.S. nuclear licensing process

New York, N.Y., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear”), a vertically integrated advanced nuclear energy and technology company developing portable clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that David Tiktinsky has joined NANO Nuclear as its Head of Nuclear Regulatory Licensing.

Mr. Tiktinsky joins NANO Nuclear after having served for nearly forty years at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). His extensive governmental experience at the heart of the U.S. nuclear regulatory regime spans various roles, primarily focusing on licensing and regulatory activities for nuclear fuel cycle facilities and medical isotope production.

Mr. Tikinsky’s expertise builds on NANO Nuclear’s world-class team of nuclear engineers and is expected to add significant value to NANO Nuclear as it navigates the U.S. nuclear regulatory process in the coming years for its nuclear fuel fabrication, transportation products and services in development.

Mr. Tiktinsky started his career with the NRC in 1982, and over his lengthy career, he managed complex project licensing for fuel cycle facilities, encompassing both commercial and government-sponsored activities, as well as medical isotope facility licensing. His responsibilities also included conducting security evaluations of radioactive material facilities following the 9/11 attacks, certifying radioactive material transportation packages, and overseeing high-level nuclear waste disposal.

“I’m honored to join NANO Nuclear, and I’d like to thank the company for its confidence in what I can add to the team,” said David Tiktinsky, Head of Nuclear Regulatory Licensing of NANO Nuclear Energy. “I am deeply impressed by the team's expertise and dedication to innovation and excellence. As we navigate the complex regulatory landscape, I am confident that our combined expertise and commitment will drive significant progress. I look forward to contributing to the continued success and future licensing and commercialization of NANO Nuclear’s vertically integrated product and service lines, including proprietary microreactors, fuel fabrication facility, and transportation business. This comprehensive approach will foster innovation and technological advancement in the marketplace, with the ultimate goal of building a future of cleaner and more sustainable energy.”

Figure 1 – Former 39-year Career Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Professional, David Tiktinsky joins NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. as its Head of Nucear Regulatory Licensing

Mr. Tiktinsky possesses extensive knowledge of the commercial regulatory framework and is well-versed in all aspects of licensing, constructing, and regulating nuclear fuel cycle and medical isotope facilities. Mr. Tiktinsky plans on implementing pre-licensing engagement activities with the NRC for NANO Nuclear and to initiate the development of a license applications for the fuel cycle facilities and transportation products that are planned to be licensed, constructed, and operated by NANO Nuclear. Mr. Tiktinsky’s knowledge, contacts and experience will also open up additional opportunities to grow NANO Nuclear’s nuclear industry consulting services business line.

Mr. Tikinsky joins NANO Nuclear at an ideal time as the U.S. nuclear energy and regulatory scheme is experiencing a renaissance. The recent enactment of the ADVANCE Act signals significant changes in the United States' approach to nuclear energy innovation. This legislation aims to modernize the NRC's licensing and regulatory practices to be more supportive of marketplace innovation. Within one year of enactment, the NRC must submit a report to Congress detailing specific improvements to nuclear reactor and materials oversight, emphasizing efficiency through risk-informed procedures, advanced technologies, and staff training.

Additionally, the ADVANCE Act requires the NRC, in collaboration with the Department of Energy (DOE) and other stakeholders, will develop new licensing strategies for microreactors, considering their unique characteristics such as size, design simplicity, and source term. The Act sets a three-year deadline for implementing these strategies and guidance through existing regulatory frameworks or new rulemaking under Part 53 (Risk Informed, Technology-Inclusive Regulatory Framework for Advanced Reactors).

“We are fortunate to have assembled a world-class team of nuclear engineers from top universities across the world to enable the design and development of our products and services. We are now thrilled to add David’s government regulatory expertise, institutional knowledge and experience as we continue to round out our team with goal of ultimately bringing our cutting-edge technology to market,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. “David is a seasoned professional and will be an integral part of NANO Nuclear’s regulatory licensing and approval strategy. From the outset, we’ve recognized that the regulatory process will be one of the most formidable challenges to overcome as we strive to achieve government licensing for our various offerings. Consequently, we have meticulously sought out and recruited the right experts and new technologies to ensure a strategic and cost-effective approach to licensing, and we can think of no better leader for this critical objective than David. We view his confidence in our mission, viability and prospects as extremely validating of efforts, and we are very much looking forward to working with him.”

“The regulatory and licensing process to launch nuclear reactors and nuclear fuel facilities as commercial products and manufacturing operations can be one of the largest costs during development, as well as one of the longest lead time items,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “This is why we are really delighted to welcome David to our team. As we build our rigs and conduct demonstration work to collect the data necessary to formally submit our technologies to the NRC for commercial licenses, we have always incorporated regulatory considerations into our work to ensure significant design alterations will not be necessary. Now with David and his decades of experience with the NRC, combined with his understanding of the entire regulatory framework, from reactors to fuel fabrication, transportation and waste handling, we believe we are even better enabled to build licensing strategies that position us for success. This type of experience is an enormous asset for NANO Nuclear as we pursue our path towards commercialization, and significantly augments our business as we begin serious engagement with the regulator. Further, David’s capacity to strategically position us before key stakeholders will be an invaluable asset to NANO Nuclear. His extensive network of longstanding relationships holds the potential to unlock significant funding opportunities, secure lucrative contracts, and foster collaborative ventures with both private and governmental entities.”

