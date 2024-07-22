Exela Technologies and AIDEO Technologies Enter Strategic Alliance

IRVING, Texas, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a leader in business processing automation (“BPA”) announces a strategic alliance with AIDEO Technologies (AI Medical Coding & Billing Automation Revenue Cycle Management - aidéo-tech (aideo-tech.com), a leading AI platform specializing in autonomous coding for healthcare. This collaboration is poised to revolutionize the medical billing landscape by enhancing efficiency and accuracy across the board. Exela’s strategic initiative incorporates generative AI across its products and services, complementing other AI-driven efforts.



PCH Global, Exela’s industry leading Healthcare platform, continues to expand its capabilities and grow its customer base by providing solutions for providers and payers. This strategic partnership will further enhance value proposition for PCH Global customers by providing feature-rich, leading-edge solutions.

"We are excited to bring this innovative AI technology to our customers as well as our PCH Global ecosystem to Aideo customers," said Suresh Yannamani, CEO of Exela Technologies BPA.

“Medical coding is the lynch pin of the healthcare revenue cycle,” said Tim Jones, Chief Revenue Officer of Aidéo Technologies. “The opportunity to integrate our capabilities both up and downstream with PCH Global is a win for providers seeking to lower costs of processing claims and obtaining payment.”

For more information about this partnership and how it will benefit your coding and billing operations, please click on the link PCH Health | Providers, Payers & Members

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://investors.exelatech.com/

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 13,600 employees operating in 20 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner

About AIDEO Technologies

Aidéo Technologies is a leading provider of AI-powered medical coding productivity solutions to the revenue cycle management industry. Creating scalable and repeatable coding efficiency, Aidéo Technologies’ Gemini Solution Suite empowers and complements medical coders with workflow efficiencies, artificial intelligence, and supplemental coding services. The Gemini Coder Platform™, Gemini AutoCode™, and Gemini Full Service™ solutions are optimized to work together for maximum impact in creating efficiency and improving accuracy through workflow improvements and autonomous and predictive coding.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "continue", "future", "will", "expect", "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Exela's Annual Report and other securities filings. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela's assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

