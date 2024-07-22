[Latest] Global Airport Security Market Size/Share Worth USD 23.6 Billion by 2033 at a 5.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Airport Security Market Size, Trends and Insights By Equipment (Metal Detector, Backscatter X-Ray System, Others), By Technology (RFID, Biometrics, 3D Scanning, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Airport Security Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 23.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Airport Security Market: Overview

Airport security refers to the measures and procedures implemented to protect passengers, staff, and aircraft from threats such as terrorism, smuggling, and other unlawful activities.

A prominent global trend in airport security is the adoption of advanced technology to enhance screening efficiency and effectiveness while ensuring passenger convenience. This includes the widespread deployment of automated screening lanes, advanced imaging technologies such as millimeter-wave scanners and computed tomography (CT) scanners, and biometric identification systems for streamlined passenger processing.

Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on data analytics and artificial intelligence for threat detection and risk assessment, enabling security personnel to identify potential risks more accurately and respond proactively.

Furthermore, collaboration and information-sharing among airports, airlines, and security agencies on a global scale are becoming increasingly important to address evolving security threats and maintain consistency in security standards across different regions.

Overall, the global trend in airport security is moving towards a more technology-driven, data-driven, and collaborative approach to ensure the safety and security of passengers and personnel while facilitating seamless travel experiences.

By equipment, the metal detector segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A key trend in metal detectors is the integration of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to enhance detection accuracy, reduce false alarms, and streamline security screening processes in various sectors including transportation, manufacturing, and event security.

By technology, the RFID segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A notable trend in RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) is the increasing integration of RFID technology with Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, enabling seamless tracking, monitoring, and management of assets across various industries, enhancing efficiency and automation.

In North America, a notable trend in airport security is the increasing adoption of biometric identification systems, such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, to enhance passenger screening efficiency and accuracy while maintaining rigorous security standards.

Thales Group is a French multinational company that designs, develops and manufactures electrical systems as well as devices and equipment for the aerospace, defence, transportation and security sectors.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 14.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 23.6 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 12.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Equipment, Technology and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Airport Security report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2024

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Airport Security report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Airport Security market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Airport Security industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Airport Security market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Airport Security market forward?

What are the Airport Security Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Airport Security Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Airport Security market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Airport Security Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Airport Security market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Airport Security market in 2023 with a market share of 40.6% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America significantly drives the Airport Security market through a combination of technological innovation, military expenditure, and widespread adoption across various sectors. The region’s strong defense industry, which is supported by large military budgets and an unwavering pursuit of technological superiority, is the main driver behind the creation and acquisition of cutting-edge night vision technologies.

Security is widely used in law enforcement, security, search and rescue operations, and leisure pursuits like hunting and wildlife observation in addition to their military uses. Furthermore, the growing use of surveillance systems and increased security concerns fuel the continuous need for night vision technology in North America’s public and commercial sectors.

North America is well-positioned to maintain its leadership position in propelling the expansion and development of the global night vision market, as technical breakthroughs further improve the performance and cost of night vision goggles, in addition to extending their uses beyond conventional military applications.

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Airport Security Market Size, Trends and Insights By Equipment (Metal Detector, Backscatter X-Ray System, Others), By Technology (RFID, Biometrics, 3D Scanning, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/airport-security-market/

List of the prominent players in the Airport Security Market:

American Science and Engineering Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Bosch Sicherheit systeme GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Dahua Technology Co. Ltd

Avigilon Corporation

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Pelco

Thales

Johnson Controls

Fiber Sensys Inc.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Senstar Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

The Infinova Group.

SOUTHWEST MICROWAVE INC.

Puretech Systems

Others

The Airport Security Market is segmented as follows:

By Equipment

Metal Detector

Backscatter X-Ray System

Others

By Technology

RFID

Biometrics

3D Scanning

Others

By Type

Access Control

Cyber Security

Perimeter Security

Screening

Surveillance

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Airport Security Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Airport Security Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Airport Security Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Airport Security Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Airport Security Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Airport Security Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Airport Security Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Airport Security Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Airport Security Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Airport Security Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Airport Security Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Airport Security Market Report

Airport Security Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Airport Security Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Airport Security Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Airport Security Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Airport Security market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

