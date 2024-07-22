Mullen Announces Class 3 EV Truck Purchase from the City of Dublin, Ohio

Mullen is currently negotiating with multiple government agencies to provide its Class One and Three vehicles and will be announcing additional orders over the current fiscal quarter

BREA, Calif., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces a municipal purchase for Mullen’s Class 3 electric truck from the City of Dublin, Ohio.

“The all-electric Mullen THREE is a perfect application for our use,” said John Hyatt, fleet operations manager, City of Dublin. “For more than a decade, the City of Dublin has been at the forefront of transitioning to electric vehicles and we believe that the Mullen THREE aligns with the City of Dublin’s vision to be the most sustainable fleet nationally.”



The City of Dublin consistently ranks as a top fleet among the 100 Best Green Fleets as ranked by the National Fleet Management Association Awards including being ranked third in 2022, being awarded eighth place in the Top 50 Leading Fleets from Government Fleet and ranking among the top fleets according to Government Fleet Magazine for 12 consecutive years.

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Dublin as they continue to lead the way for cities in adopting sustainable solutions," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Mullen is currently negotiating with multiple government agencies to provide its all-electric Class One and Three vehicles and will be announcing additional orders over the current fiscal quarter."

The all-electric Mullen THREE is a Class 3 low cab forward EV truck featuring a robust payload, a 125-mile range and is purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. The Mullen THREE chassis has a clean, top-of-rail design to support a variety of upfits for vocational needs, to last-mile delivery, construction, landscaping, catering and more.

The Mullen THREE was recently qualified for a $15,000 incentive through the State of Massachusetts MOR-EV program and a $45,000 cash rebate voucher through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP) . Mullen’s Class 1 and Class 3 commercial vehicles are both in receipt of Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) and CARB certifications and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

About City of Dublin, Ohio

Dublin is a city of nearly 50,000 residents located just northwest of Columbus, Ohio. It offers residents and corporate citizens responsive services, attractive housing options, superior public education, direct regional highway access, abundant park space, thoughtful and strategic planning, innovative ideas and technology and a dynamic community life. Dublin is ranked the number one small city in Ohio and is consistently named one of the safest cities in the nation. It is home to more than 20 corporate headquarters, an entrepreneurial center, 4,300+ businesses, world-class events and the urban, walkable Bridge Street District.

To learn more about Dublin, Ohio, visit www.dublinohiousa.gov .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, timing of delivery of the ordered vehicle, whether any additional vehicles will be ordered by the City of Dublin, Ohio, or other governmental agencies and how long local and federal governmental incentives for electric vehicles will be available. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

