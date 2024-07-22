Peter MD Announces Continuation of Services Despite Reimplementation of The Ryan Haight Act

Vero Beach, Florida, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter MD, an online trt clinic with America’s most technologically-forward & affordable men’s healthcare programs, is happy to announce the continuation of its online TRT and healthcare services despite the reimplementation of the Ryan Haight Act due to its team of expert, licensed physicians and their commitment to helping every individual regain their vitality and well-being.

The Ryan Haight Act was established to ensure that no controlled substance may be delivered, distributed, or dispensed using the internet without a valid prescription. Due to COVID-19, the act was temporarily paused in an attempt to reduce the spread of the virus, but as of December 2024, it will now be reimplemented due to COVID-19 waivers being lifted. The Ryan Haight Act will severely impact Telemedicine as patients will have to be seen in person before they can be prescribed a controlled substance, and the doctor will additionally need a contractual obligation with the telemedicine clinic they refer to distribute the prescription.

As Peter MD has always endeavoured to offer its clients the most affordable and high-quality healthcare programs, the clinic can confidently continue with its services as it already requires clients to undergo an appointment with a licensed medical provider, which is immediately scheduled after they have completed a purchase.

Additionally, Peter MD boasts an experienced team of physicians who follow a thorough process that enables clients to buy testosterone that is tailored to their unique needs and is compliant with the reimplementation of the Ryan Haight Act. The process is as follows:

Choose a Program: First, clients will select the program that is most suited to their lifestyle, requirements, and budget. Lab Work: To guarantee the most effective product and the best results for clients, Peter MD arranges blood work (if needed), as well as any exams and required documents, in the most convenient way possible. Talk to an Expert: Once lab work and exams are completed, clients will speak to one of the clinic’s US-licensed specialist physicians. Pharmacy to Door: After the talk, clients’ affordable, premier medications are shipped directly and discreetly from Peter MD’s pharmacy to their door.

“We have the tools to invigorate your lifestyle and energize your future because men’s healthcare doesn’t have to be complex,” said a spokesperson for Peter MD. “We’ve built our reputation on affordable pricing and a personalized client journey, with a focus on providing discreet and effortless telehealth services.”

As North America’s largest online men’s health clinic, Peter MD has earned an impressive reputation for restoring youthful vitality in men and women by delivering leading products and building strong relationships between clients and physicians. The top online clinic offers a selection of personalized TRT programs, including those that boost energy, improve mood and enhance overall health, that are perfectly designed to align with a client’s personal wellness goals.

Peter MD invites individuals with any questions about any of its products or the impact of the reimplementation of the Ryan Haight Act to fill out the contact form via its website today to hear back swiftly from a member of its team.

Peter MD is proudly Faith-centered online TRT clinic committed to offering men high-quality and affordable solutions to eliminating the unwanted symptoms that come with natural testosterone declines. With the best team of physicians, exceptional customer service, and an array of cutting-edge health care programs, Peter MD ensures every person gets the health care they deserve without breaking the bank.

