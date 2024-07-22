FranShares Rolls Out Tantalizing Hawaiian Bros. Investment Opportunity

CHICAGO, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FranShares , the platform for franchise investing, administration and awareness, today announced a unique opportunity with one of America’s hottest restaurant chains.



BraveHart Development is offering investors the chance to participate in the rollout of 10 new locations of the award-winning Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill brand.

A rising star in the franchise world, Hawaiian Bros. is known for its crowd-pleasing food, bountiful portions, simple menu and industry-leading drive-through times. With its distinctive blend of the fast-casual and QSR categories, Hawaiian Bros. outperforms industry giants like Wendy’s, Qdoba, Burger King and KFC on a per-restaurant basis while offering lower-than-average build-out costs.

BraveHart’s first Hawaiian Bros. location in Davenport, Iowa, was an immediate success, smashing single-day and single-week revenue records while racking up nearly flawless customer ratings in nearly 1,500 Google reviews. Building on that success, BraveHart plans to open up to 10 Hawaiian Bros. locations across Iowa and other parts of the Midwest.

“From a franchise perspective, Hawaiian Bros. has it all: delicious food, satisfying portions, streamlined operations. It’s an experience customers love and a business that’s hard to beat,” said David Pedelty, Partner, BraveHart Development.

With more than 55 years’ combined experience, the BraveHart development team has proven its mastery of franchise site development, team building, marketing and operations, building profitable businesses in partnership with name brands like Verizon, Scooters Coffee, Holiday Inn Express and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. The team has generated over $130 million in revenue while returning over $30 million to their investors.

Accredited investors can participate in BraveHart’s Hawaiian Bros. Midwest Fund for a minimum investment of $10,000.

The BraveHart offering is just the latest example of how FranShares is democratizing franchise ownership. Professional investors know that franchises make a savvy addition to a well-balanced portfolio, offering broad consumer appeal and the potential to perform under a wide range of economic conditions. FranShares partners with seasoned franchise professionals to offer fractional shares of franchise locations, with past offerings including best-of-breed chains like Teriyaki Madness and SmashMyTrash. FranShares users enjoy the advantages of franchise investment without the expense and hassle of managing the businesses themselves.

“BraveHart is the first third-party franchise operator to raise funds on the FranShares platform. And it’s just the beginning,” said FranShares CEO Kenny Rose.

“No matter what your interest in franchising, FranShares is here for you,” Rose said. “If you’re trying to spin up a franchise group or need a hand putting one together, we have the expertise and connections to make it happen. If you’re a franchisor, we can show your most ambitious GMs how to get into the business, or help your existing operators expand their footprint. And if you’re searching for alternatives to round out your investment portfolio, look no further. At FranShares, you can invest like a superstar. It’s the place to find the most exciting franchise opportunities at entry points you don’t have to be a celebrity to afford.”

