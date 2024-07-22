Nomad The Label Launch Sustainable Beauvoir Collection Crafted from Luxe French Linen

Erina, NSW, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nomad The Label, an online women’s clothing brand founded to create garments that understand a woman’s need for freedom, longevity, and comfort in her wardrobe, is excited to announce the launch of its Beauvoir collection. Crafted from luxe French Linen, it effortlessly combines practicality, style, and sustainability.

The new Beauvoir collection by nomad the label promises women a variety of classic essentials in a whole new light offering a breathtaking selection of pieces that will be deeply cherished for years to come. The range of linen basics has been cut from luxurious and sustainable French Linen and elevated to new heights with its timeless silhouettes and kindred, earthly hues.

“Founded on the New South Wales Central Coast, Nomad The Label was born from lessons learned, places travelled, and a desire to create gently,” said Nomad The Label designer and founder Louisa Warman. “The wayfaring appellation pays homage to exploration and discovery – every collection encapsulating soul-enriching muses, mindful living, and awe-inspiring sights from around the world.”

Nomad The Label is an online women’s clothing brand committed to helping women over 40, 50, or 60 find garments that stand the test of time and are a genuine joy to wear. From stylish everyday essentials that are figure-flattering, comfortable, and functional to high-quality, sustainable clothes, the leading slow fashion brand has become renowned for its elegant collection that seamlessly pairs practicality with chic comfort.

Designed in Australia using natural fibers and catering to every silhouette, Nomad The Label helps women who want to look good discover classic designs that are handmade using soft, premium fabrics, such as the best quality French Linen, to provide figure-flattering, relaxed-fitting clothes.

The brand’s linen Beauvoir line showcases the best of this year’s summer fashion staple through its sophisticated collection of women’s linen pants, linen A-line tops, and light linen coats. These feminine pieces offer the epitome of stylish comfort, with elasticated waists, high-waisted designs, and delicate details to provide effortless elegance and comfort all season long.

Nomad The Label is dedicated to creating considered, timeless pieces with mother-earth and comfortable living in mind. The brand uses sustainable packaging and easy 30-day returns to ensure easy and responsible services.

“We challenge ourselves as creators to exist gently and kindly – this is sustainable living for the people of tomorrow. We’ve made it our mission to minimise our impact and enrich the planet that inspires our craft. Pairing sustainable fibres with conscious manufacturing and timeless designs. We’re on our way,” furthered designer and founder Louisa Warman.

Whether it’s to find perfect summer pieces that are stylish and elegant while keeping travellers cool or a new collection of figure-flattering linen clothing for women that ensures they feel confident and beautiful, Nomad The Label is renowned for comfortable clothing crafted from natural fabrics.

Nomad The Label invites those searching for thoughtfully designed pieces that complement their silhouette to browse its new Beauvoir collection on its website today.

About Nomad The Label

Founded on the New South Wales Central Coast by Louisa Warman in 2020, Nomad the Label is an online women’s clothing brand that creates high-quality garments that understand a woman’s need for freedom, longevity, and practicality in her wardrobe.

More Information

To learn more about Nomad The Label and the launch of its new Beauvoir collection, please visit the website at https://www.nomadthelabel.com.au/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/nomad-the-label-launch-sustainable-beauvoir-collection-crafted-from-luxe-french-linen/