Caveonix Joins Wiz Integrations (WIN) Platform

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caveonix is announcing its partnership with leading cloud security provider Wiz and is joining the Wiz Integration (WIN) platform. This integration brings the power of Caveonix’s continuous compliance automation to the WIN partner ecosystem so that customers can seamlessly integrate Wiz into a compliance automation program with Caveonix.



WIN enables Wiz and Caveonix to share prioritized security findings with context, including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues, and configuration findings. Mutual customers receive the following benefits:

Eliminate the manual work of gathering audit evidence by connecting the Wiz API directly to Caveonix

Combine Wiz’s insight of cloud security posture with Caveonix’s knowledge of the entire hybrid cloud infrastructure, including applications, custom control catalogs, and system boundaries

Prioritize findings based on application and business context in a single place, using the NIST Risk Management Framework and IT Service Management workflows for rapid, enterprise-wide remediation

Activate continuous monitoring of controls across over 50 frameworks and mandates, making your organization audit-ready with no additional overhead

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security and compliance for organizations that are on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be.

“We’re honored to have joined the Wiz Integration platform,” said Ish Boyle, CEO of Caveonix. “Our joint customers now have the ability to address the most difficult challenges in cloud security and compliance automation with confidence that they’ll always be audit-ready.”

“We are excited to welcome Caveonix to the WIN platform,” said Oron Noah, Head of Product Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. “This partnership combines Wiz's advanced cloud security insights with Caveonix's continuous compliance automation, providing our mutual customers with a powerful solution to streamline security and compliance processes.”

WIN is designed to enable a cloud security operating model where security and cloud teams work collaboratively to understand and control risks across their CI/CD pipeline. Wiz is setting the industry standard in integrated solution strategy to maximize the operational capabilities of organizations with partners like Caveonix in WIN.

About Caveonix

Caveonix is the industry's first platform built to deliver continuous compliance to hybrid multi-cloud environments. Enterprise-grade capabilities, proven at scale with AI-driven automation, ensure comprehensive visibility, continuous monitoring, and reduced risks across more than 50 global compliance standards, reducing audit preparation time by over 80%.

