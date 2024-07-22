FIRST-EVER EVEREST NORTH AMERICAN CURLING CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS TO AIR ON TSN AND CBS

Houston, Texas, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Inaugural Everest North American Curling Club Championships are thrilled to announce their partnership with TSN as the Canadian broadcast partner for this groundbreaking event. The championships, set to take place on September 17-18, will showcase the highest level of competition for amateur curling and will be broadcasted live on TSN in Canada and CBS Sports Network in Prime Time in the U.S.

Created by Everest Funeral Concierge, The Everest North American Curling Club Championships, is a collaboration between Curling Canada and USA Curling, and will bring together the top club teams from both countries, elevating the competition to a North American scale. This will be the first time that the US and Canadian Club Champions have had the opportunity to compete for a North American Championship, filling a void that has long existed in amateur curling.

The Women’s Championship will air live on Tuesday September 17, followed by the Men’s Championship on Wednesday September 18, held at Rock Creek Curling, a modern, state-of-the-art facility in Lafayette, Colorado. The event is sponsored by brands like Asham Curling, which will supply the Canadian team jerseys and jackets, and provide custom brooms and athletic gear to both USA and Canada teams. There are many exciting integration opportunities for additional partners to get involved with the event.

"We are thrilled to have TSN on board as our Canadian broadcast partner to bring the excitement and intensity of this new level of competition to Canadian audiences," said Mark Duffey, President and CEO, Everest Funeral Concierge. "The inaugural Everest North American Curling Club Championships present an exceptional sponsorship opportunity for brands looking to be part of an exciting new chapter in curling.”

The new Championships break new ground in the sport, catering specifically to club-level curlers who may not have the time or resources to compete at the professional level but who have the skills to represent their country at a higher level. The event opens an exciting avenue for these curlers to represent their countries.

“Everest’s continued investment in curling provides all curlers with the opportunity to debut on a North American stage,” said Randy Ferbey, six-time Canadian and four-time World Curling Champion, Canada Sports Hall of Fame Inductee, and Everest Curling Executive Committee Member. “We are excited to be broadcasting this Championship on TSN and CBS and look forward to expanding the curling movement in North America.”

Everest is known for its commitment to elevating the sport of curling, through innovative events and sponsorships, including Everest-Ferbey Pro Am and the made-for-TV Everest Curling Challenge, with Canadian sports broadcaster TSN.

CURLING CANADA

Curling Canada is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, promotion and organization of curling in Canada. In cooperation with its Provincial and Territorial Member Associations from across Canada, Curling Canada provides programs and services to curlers ranging from the youngest ‘little rocker’ (age 7 and up), to those participating at ages 70 and over – and from aspiring Olympians and Paralympians to Canadians with special needs, coaches, curling facility operators, ice makers and officials. Curling Canada also oversees and provides the comprehensive management of the Season of Champions event portfolio; develops and administers the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) for Olympic qualification; and organizes and operates the championship system for Youth (under 21, under 18), Seniors (over 50), Mixed Fours, Mixed Doubles, Women, Men, University, College and Wheelchair.

CURLING USA

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, USA Curling is the National Governing body for the Olympic sport of curling and the Paralympic sport of wheelchair curling in the United States. The mission of USA Curling is to grow, strengthen, and advocate for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of curling in the United States by prioritizing accessibility and programmatic development from grassroots to podium. USA Curling is sponsored by Columbia Sportswear, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Training HAUS, Toyota, ISS (Ice, Sports & Solar), Rock Solid Productions, Jet Ice, and Laurie Artiss. USA Curling is a proud member of the World Curling Federation and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. To learn more, visit usacurling.org.

ABOUT EVEREST FUNERAL CONCIERGE

Everest is a funeral planning and concierge service rolled into a life insurance plan. When help is needed, our 24/7 Advisors are one phone call away, ready to personalize the funeral plan, compare and negotiate best prices, and work with our life insurance company partners, to get monies to the beneficiary in as little as 48 hours after death. Serving as an impartial advocate for families, Everest is not a funeral home, nor does it sell funeral goods or services and does not receive commissions from funeral homes or other providers in the funeral industry. More than 25 million people across the U.S., Canada, and the UK are covered by Everest. Visit www.EverestFuneral.ca for more information.