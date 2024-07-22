Blueshift Unveils New Solutions for First-Party Data Activation

San Francisco, CA, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueshift , the leading platform for intelligent cross-channel engagement, today announced the launch of several capabilities for intelligent activation of first-party data on paid media destinations, addressing the needs of a post-cookie world.

In the current privacy-first digital environment, first-party data is the cornerstone of growth. A study by BCG “brands that have successfully adapted to the cookie-less future have seen their digital marketing performance improve by 10% in the case of mature enterprises and up to 100% for small and medium-sized businesses”.

Blueshift’s new capabilities are designed to make activating a brand’s first-party data more seamless and effective through its Customer Data Platform (CDP). Key features include:

Paid Media Destinations Integrated Into Journey Builder : This latest release integrates a range of paid media destinations, including Google, Meta, TikTok, Snap, and 25 additional high-performing destinations, into Blueshift’s journey orchestration canvas. This integration allows marketers to seamlessly integrate top-of-the-funnel advertising actions on paid channels with personalized 1:1 engagement on owned channels like websites and email. For example, a marketer can dynamically sync a customer to a paid media audience for cross-sells when they exhibit specific actions during their journey. Using cross-channel journey orchestration, the same customer would receive personalized messaging over email or receive relevant offers when visiting the brand’s website. Customer profiles can also be suppressed from advertising audiences as soon as customers perform actions related to conversion or engagement along the journey.

Marketers can now dynamically sync audiences from Blueshift’s CDP to LiveRamp for activation across 500+ downstream destinations supported by LiveRamp. Audiences can be onboarded and matched using either offline or online identifiers. As dynamic audiences in Blueshift change, they are incrementally synced into LiveRamp in addition to a full sync, ensuring that paid media spending is not wasted on the wrong audience. Customers who fall out of an audience are also available for suppression. Deeper integration with the Google Ads Ecosystem: The new release includes critical features for marketers using first-party data on Google Ads. Conversion events can now be synced using Google Enhanced Conversions (using only hashed customer data without the need for a GCLID) for Web and Leads, alongside the previously supported Google Offline Conversions. All of these options for conversion tracking are available as Quick Start Templates . Blueshift has also introduced a native integration with Google’s BigQuery to ingest a variety of data, including events from Google Analytics (GA4) and other data related to advertising audiences.

“In a privacy-centric world, intelligent activation of first-party data will be the biggest driver of growth,” said Vijay Chittoor, CEO and co-founder of Blueshift. “I am excited that our new capabilities and integrations enable marketers to seamlessly activate all the data they have unified and stored in Blueshift’s CDP.”

The new capabilities are immediately available to all Blueshift customers with access to the Audience Syndications module. To learn more, visit https://blueshift.com/product-update/july-2024/

