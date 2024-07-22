$230+ Bn Anti-Infectives Markets - Global Strategic Business Report to 2030: Telemedicine and Digital Health Platforms Drives Adoption, Rising Prevalence of Drug-Resistant Infections Spurs Innovation

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Infectives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Anti-Infectives is estimated at US$151.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$231.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the anti-infectives market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements in drug discovery and development, such as high-throughput screening, artificial intelligence, and genomic studies, have accelerated the identification of potential anti-infective agents. These technologies allow for more precise targeting of pathogens, improving drug efficacy and reducing the likelihood of resistance development.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and immunocompromised conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and HIV, which increase susceptibility to infections, has heightened the demand for effective anti-infective therapies. Consumer behavior also plays a significant role, with increasing awareness and a proactive approach towards health and wellness contributing to market expansion.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets and improved access to healthcare services has further boosted the consumption of anti-infectives. Regulatory incentives, such as fast-track approvals and funding for antimicrobial resistance research, support the growth of this market. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government bodies are fostering innovation and development in the field, ensuring a continuous pipeline of new and effective anti-infective agents.

Additionally, public-private partnerships and global health initiatives are crucial in addressing the unmet needs in the anti-infectives market, promoting the development and distribution of essential medicines to combat infectious diseases worldwide.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Anti-Infectives Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Anti-Infectives Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Anti-Viral Drugs segment, which is expected to reach US$117.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.3%. The Anti-Fungal Drugs segment is also set to grow at 4.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $39.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.1% CAGR to reach $57.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Anti-Infectives Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Allergan PLC, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $151.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $231.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Anti-Infectives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Drug-Resistant Infections Spurs Innovation

Technological Advancements in Drug Discovery and Development Accelerate Market Growth

Emergence of New Pathogens Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Advances in Diagnostic Technologies Drive Adoption of Targeted Therapies

Globalization and Increased International Travel Throw the Spotlight on Cross-Border Transmission Risks

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Immunocompromised Conditions Propels Demand

Regulatory Incentives and Fast-Track Approvals Sustain Growth of Anti-Infective Market

Public Health Initiatives and Vaccination Programs Enhances Control Measures

Rising Investment in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Research Spurs Development of Novel Compounds

Advancements in Nanotechnology for Drug Delivery Accelerate Demand for New Solutions

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Anti-Infective Strategies Propels Market Awareness

Environmental and Ecological Changes Drive Adoption of New Anti-Infective Solutions

Shift Towards Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Drug Production Methods Impacts the Market

Demand for Multi-Functional and Combination Therapies Sustains Market Interest

Expansion of Telemedicine and Digital Health Platforms Drives Adoption of Anti-Infectives

Challenges of Antibiotic Overuse and Misuse: Here`s the Story of the Growing Resistance Issue

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 17 Featured)

Allergan PLC

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ur1zkk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment