Global B2C eCommerce Market Insights Report, 2024-2030: A $9.9 Trillion Opportunity - Strategic Analysis of Alibaba Group, Amazon, Best Buy Company, Cnova, eBday, JD, Tesco, Wal-Mart, and More

The global market for B2C eCommerce is estimated at US$5.6 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.9 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the B2C Retailers segment, which is expected to reach US$9.5 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.3%. The Classifieds segment is also set to grow at 9.8% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.5 Trillion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.9% CAGR to reach $2.5 Trillion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured):

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Best Buy Company, Inc.

Cnova N.V.

eBay Inc.

JD.com, Inc.

Otto GmbH & Co. KG

Tesco PLC

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.6 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.9 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

