Wake Radiology UNC Rex Healthcare’s Advanced Screening Bone Density Scan Technology Provides New Early-Warning Information to Patients About Osteoporosis Risk

Raleigh, N.C., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology is the first outpatient provider in the Triangle to offer a standard bone density scan with trabecular bone score (TBS).

These advanced bone density screenings go beyond traditional bone mineral density measurements to predict potential osteoporotic fractures, so patients and their doctors can better manage their bone health. A bone density scan with TBS is the most advanced, high-technology test to measure how strong a patient’s bones are and to detect risk for osteoporosis. TBS predicts osteoporotic fractures independent of bone mineral density.

“Early detection gives patients time to make lifestyle changes that can make a big difference in their bone health,” said Ryan A. Stephens, MD – Wake Radiology’s Co-Director of Musculoskeletal Imaging. “A TBS score gives the patient and their physician an advance warning of potential osteoporotic fractures so that they can be prevented before debilitating disease. Two people can have the same bone mineral density results, but actually be at different risk levels. TBS provides additional important information, and Wake Radiology is pleased to be able to provide this leading technology today.”

Advantages of a bone density exam with TBS:

It’s a non-invasive, accurate and inexpensive way to determine a patient’s risk of breaking bones before a fracture.

It requires no additional imaging, time or radiation.

It can measure multiple sites of the body to determine the most appropriate treatments.

It provides information about the quality of bone structure, which is a more reliable predictor of fracture risk than a DEXA (bone density) scan alone.

Neglect of osteoporosis can lead to chronic pain and fractures, but studies show that early detection and treatment can reduce fractures by up to 50%. (National Library of Medicine)

Facts About Bone Health

1 in 4 women have osteoporosis

Over 10 million people in the United States are affected by osteoporosis, but with early detection, bone density loss can be slowed and bone mass increased, reducing the risk of bone fractures.

About 80% of people with osteoporosis are women. However, one out of every 40 men also have osteoporosis. Some see evidence of this disease in their early 40s.

Osteopenia is a condition that occurs when bone density is reduced, but not enough to meet the diagnostic criteria for osteoporosis. While osteopenia itself may not present symptoms, it is often a stage of bone loss that precedes osteoporosis.

Musculoskeletal Radiology at Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare

At Wake Radiology, all standard bone density scans and trabecular bone scores are interpreted by one of its seven musculoskeletal radiologists, all of whom have completed specialized training and received certification as a clinical densitometrist.

About Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare

Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare is shaping the future of medical imaging with an elevated standard of care. Founded in 1953, Wake Radiology is the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, Wake Radiology enhances access to specialized imaging services and reduces costs for patients in the region. With 14 locations, it offers comprehensive diagnostic imaging services, including MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasounds and 3D mammography. To learn more, visit www.WakeRad.com .

