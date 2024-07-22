The Global Market for Refrigeration Oils, 2024-2030: Increasing Demand for Air Conditioners and Refrigerators Driving Market Growth

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigeration Oils - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Refrigeration Oils is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Synthetic Refrigeration Oils segment, which is expected to reach US$944.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1%. The Mineral Refrigeration Oils segment is also set to grow at 3% CAGR over the next 7 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $299.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.3% CAGR to reach $292.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MarketGlass Platform



Our reports are enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together industry experts and influencers to provide high-quality, accurate insights. This unique platform allows us to gather comprehensive data and market perspectives, ensuring you receive the most reliable and detailed analysis available.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude into Refrigeration Oil Market

Refrigeration Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Air Conditioners and Refrigerators to Bode Well for Refrigeration Oil Market

Refrigeration Oil Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Share by Application Type

APAC Region Registered a Dominant Share in the Refrigerator Oil Market

Refrigeration Oil Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Share by Region

Expanding Applications in Myriad End-Use Industries to Spur Growth

Increase in Demand for Low GWP Refrigerants to Drive Market Growth

Growing Demand from Food and Pharmaceutical Industries Bodes Well for Market Expansion

Launch of Natural Refrigerants for Application in Industrial Segment to Drive Refrigerant Oil Market Growth

Synthetic Oil Segment Type to Register Higher Market Share during the Analysis Period

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulation to Restrict Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

