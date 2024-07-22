Assessment of the Worldwide Sunless Tanners Market, 2024-2030, Featuring Strategic Analysis of the Leading Players - Sunless Tanning Lotions Will Account for Almost Half of Total Market Revenue by 2030

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sunless Tanners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Sunless Tanners is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Sunless Tanning Lotions segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3%. The Sunless Tanning Gels segment is also set to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the next 8 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $420 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.7% CAGR to reach $130.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Sunless Tanners Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Sunless Tanners Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Sunless Tanners Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty, Inc., and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured):
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Beiersdorf AG
- Coty, Inc.
- Clinique Laboratories LLC
- Clarins Group
- Christian Dior SA
- Givaudan SA
- DECLEOR
- Edgewell Personal Care Company
- Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC
- Groupe Clarins
- Bali Body Pty Ltd.
- Bayer Consumer Health
- Coola LLC
- Crown Laboratories, Inc.
MarketGlass Platform
Our reports are enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together industry experts and influencers to provide high-quality, accurate insights. This unique platform allows us to gather comprehensive data and market perspectives, ensuring you receive the most reliable and detailed analysis available.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|280
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Sunless Tanners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Sunless Tanners: A Prelude
- Types of Sunless Tanners
- Advantages & Disadvantages of Sunless Tanners
- Outlook: The Desire for Glowing, Healthy and Naturally Tanned Look Boosts Market Growth
- Europe Leads Sunless Tanners Market, Emerging Markets Set to Spearhead Future Growth
- Concerns over Skin Cancer Move UV-Free Tanners Demand in Upward Trajectory
- Promising Growth of Sun Care Market: A Considerable Opportunity for Sunless Tanners Market
- Global Sun Care Market by Product Segment (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for After Sun Products, Self-Tanning Products and Sun Protection Products
- Competition
- A Fragmented Market
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Advanced Formulas and Technologies Pep up Growth in Sunless Tanning Market
- Mists Gain Popularity
- Innovative Products and Formulations Help Self-Tanners Support Growth
- A Glimpse of Select Recently Unveiled Formulations
- Tanning Water: A Popular Emerging Trend
- Advanced Technologies Come to the Fore
- Understanding the Usage and Performance of Self-Tanners
- Characteristics that Make a Great Self Tanner
- Manufacturers Focus on Developing DHA-Free Sunless Tanning Products
- Natural & Organic Ingredients Gather Steam
- Select Unique Ingredients in Sunless Tanners & Their Benefits
- Select Sun Tanners with Natural & Organic Ingredients
- Multifunctional Self-Tanning Products with Multiple Benefits Grow in Popularity
- Self-Tanning Market Gets Premium Makeover
- Self-tan Eraser Products: Prepping Skin for Next Application of Tan
- Improving Manufacturing Processes and Quality of Ingredients Resolve Orange Color Effect and Unpleasant Odor Issues in Self-Tan Products
- Self-Tanning Products for Sensitive Skin: Addressing Needs of People with Skin Issues
- Rising Popularity of Tanning among Men Augurs Well for Sunless Tanners Market
- How Safe Are Self-Tanning Products?
- Sunless Tanning Pills: An Ingestible Alternative to Fake Tan Products
- Rising Prominence of Home Remedies Threatens Commercial Self-Tan Products
- Social Media Emerges as a Vital Tool to Increase Consumer Engagement and Promote Sales
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1lvi5t
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment