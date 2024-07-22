Assessment of the Worldwide Sunless Tanners Market, 2024-2030, Featuring Strategic Analysis of the Leading Players - Sunless Tanning Lotions Will Account for Almost Half of Total Market Revenue by 2030

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sunless Tanners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sunless Tanners is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Sunless Tanning Lotions segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3%. The Sunless Tanning Gels segment is also set to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $420 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.7% CAGR to reach $130.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Sunless Tanners Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Sunless Tanners Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Sunless Tanners Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured):

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Coty, Inc.

Clinique Laboratories LLC

Clarins Group

Christian Dior SA

Givaudan SA

DECLEOR

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC

Groupe Clarins

Bali Body Pty Ltd.

Bayer Consumer Health

Coola LLC

Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Sunless Tanners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Sunless Tanners: A Prelude

Types of Sunless Tanners

Advantages & Disadvantages of Sunless Tanners

Outlook: The Desire for Glowing, Healthy and Naturally Tanned Look Boosts Market Growth

Europe Leads Sunless Tanners Market, Emerging Markets Set to Spearhead Future Growth

Concerns over Skin Cancer Move UV-Free Tanners Demand in Upward Trajectory

Promising Growth of Sun Care Market: A Considerable Opportunity for Sunless Tanners Market

Global Sun Care Market by Product Segment (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for After Sun Products, Self-Tanning Products and Sun Protection Products

Competition

A Fragmented Market

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Formulas and Technologies Pep up Growth in Sunless Tanning Market

Mists Gain Popularity

Innovative Products and Formulations Help Self-Tanners Support Growth

A Glimpse of Select Recently Unveiled Formulations

Tanning Water: A Popular Emerging Trend

Advanced Technologies Come to the Fore

Understanding the Usage and Performance of Self-Tanners

Characteristics that Make a Great Self Tanner

Manufacturers Focus on Developing DHA-Free Sunless Tanning Products

Natural & Organic Ingredients Gather Steam

Select Unique Ingredients in Sunless Tanners & Their Benefits

Select Sun Tanners with Natural & Organic Ingredients

Multifunctional Self-Tanning Products with Multiple Benefits Grow in Popularity

Self-Tanning Market Gets Premium Makeover

Self-tan Eraser Products: Prepping Skin for Next Application of Tan

Improving Manufacturing Processes and Quality of Ingredients Resolve Orange Color Effect and Unpleasant Odor Issues in Self-Tan Products

Self-Tanning Products for Sensitive Skin: Addressing Needs of People with Skin Issues

Rising Popularity of Tanning among Men Augurs Well for Sunless Tanners Market

How Safe Are Self-Tanning Products?

Sunless Tanning Pills: An Ingestible Alternative to Fake Tan Products

Rising Prominence of Home Remedies Threatens Commercial Self-Tan Products

Social Media Emerges as a Vital Tool to Increase Consumer Engagement and Promote Sales

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



