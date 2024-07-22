Payment Gateways Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Non-hosted Payment Gateways Will Grow at the Highest CAGR; 17.6%

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Gateways - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Payment Gateways is estimated at US$30.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$86.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hosted Payment Gateway segment, which is expected to reach US$46.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.9%. The Non-hosted Payment Gateway segment is also set to grow at 17.6% CAGR over the next 7 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $8.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 22.8% CAGR to reach $23.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Payment Gateways Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Payment Gateways Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Payment Gateways Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 99Bill Corporation, Alipay, Amazon Payments, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured):

99Bill Corporation

Alipay

Amazon Payments, Inc.

Authorize.Net LLC

Avangate Inc.

Barclaycard

Beanstream

BluePay Processing, LLC

Cardstream Ltd.

CashU

CCBill, LLC

Certitrade AB

Checkout Ltd

DIBS Payment Services AB

e-Path Pty. Ltd.

ePay Payment solutions

ePay.bg

eWAY

eWAY New Zealand Ltd.

First Data Corporation

Gestpay

GMO Epsilon Co. Ltd.

GoCardless Ltd.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd.

iPay

Kiplepay Sdn Bhd (KPSB)

Klarna Bank AB

MercadoLibre SRL

Merchant Warrior

MIH PayU BV

MOLPay Sdn Bhd

Moneris Solutions Corporation

MyGate

National Australia Bank Ltd.

PagosOnline

Pagseguro Internet S/A

PayDollar (AsiaPay Limited)

PayFast (Pty) Ltd.

PAYGENT Co. Ltd.

PayPal

PayPoint plc

Paysafe Group Limited

Payson AB

PayU S.A.

PayU.ro (Romania)

PayWay

PesoPay

Przelewy24

QIWI Plc

ROBOKASSA

Sage Pay Europe Limited.

SecurePay Pty. Ltd.

SecureTrading Ltd.

ServiRed, Sociedad Espanola de Medios de Pago, S.A.

Sofort GmbH

Stripe, Inc.

Tenpay

Vision Consultant Services (VCS)

WebMoney

Worldline

Worldpay, LLC

MarketGlass Platform



Our reports are enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together industry experts and influencers to provide high-quality, accurate insights. This unique platform allows us to gather comprehensive data and market perspectives, ensuring you receive the most reliable and detailed analysis available.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $30.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $86.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/377w20

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment