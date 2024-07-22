SLYMAN BROS APPLIANCES OPENS HUGE NEW SHOWROOM IN SOUTH COUNTY

ST. LOUIS, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Slyman Bros Appliances launched its fifth and latest store in the South County area of St. Louis in May, it expanded the showroom size threefold compared to the previous location just two blocks away to accommodate a growing customer base.

The new South County store is now one of the largest appliance showrooms in the St. Louis region. However, it offers more than just size. By mid-summer, it will feature a unique 2,000-square-foot display area dedicated to luxury appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove.

With nearly 50 years in business, the Slyman family has received numerous accolades. Still, being an authorized retailer of luxury brands like Sub-Zero is significant.

The exceptional customer service that attracted Sub-Zero also attracts Slyman Bros' customers. The new South County store, like its sister locations, offers installation services and free delivery within a 50-mile radius and provides in-house technical support for warranty-covered products.

Although the South County showroom opened in the spring, the grand opening celebration will be held in October, featuring a live band and cooking demonstrations by top chefs using Wolf cooking appliances.

For more information call 314.912.9667 or visit slyman.com to view the full line of brands and products.

About Slyman Bros Appliances

Slyman Bros Appliance Centers guarantee the best buying experience you can find in St. Louis, Missouri. The company started in 1965 when two brothers, Bob and Harry Slyman, opened their first store. As their family grew, so did their business. Fast forward to today and Slyman Bros has grown to five locations and with at least one Slyman in every store.