Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market Trends, Opportunities, and Shares of Leading Players 2024-2030 - Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Ultrasound Systems

The global market for Medical Ultrasound Equipment is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$10.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Diagnostic application segment, which is expected to reach US$6.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8%. The Therapeutic application segment is also set to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.2% CAGR to reach $2.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 549 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Ultrasound: An Overview

Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities

Application Areas

Market Outlook: Long Term

Developing Countries Drive Future Growth

Major Challenges

Cost-Effectiveness of Ultrasound vis-a-vis Other Imaging Modalities

Cost Comparison of Different Imaging Modalities

Medical Ultrasound Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Compact Portable Ultrasound Systems Lend Traction to Point-of-Care Imaging

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Handheld Ultrasound Equipment Market: 2023

Consolidation Remains Rampant

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Advances Spur Growth

Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Ultrasound Systems

Enhanced Visualization Methods Enter the Ultrasound Space

Improved Electronics Drive Development of Advanced Systems

Automated Ultrasound Scanning Improves Department Efficiency

Advances in Compact Ultrasound Systems

Ergonomics Gains Importance in New Product Designs

Elastography Makes Waves in Ultrasound Industry

Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence

Increasing Rates of Breast Cancer Drives Ultrasound Presence as a Supplementary Imaging Tool for Breast Cancer

Incidence of Breast Cancer Worldwide by Region: 2023

Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Echocardiography

Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Procedure Share: 2023

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Emphasis on Improved Healthcare Delivery Drives Use of Ultrasound in Prenatal Diagnostics

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: Largely Untapped

Select FDA Approved Modes for Ultrasound Therapy

Focused Ultrasound: Multiple Therapeutic Possibilities

Application of Ultrasound in Alleviating Parkinson's Tremors

Prevalence of Kidney Stones Drives Use of Ultrasound Technology

Urinary Calculus Incidence by Type in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Incidence by StoneType

Advancements in Ultrasound Fusion Technology

Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination

Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications

Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications

Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Demographic Factors Buoy Demand for Ultrasound Equipment

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

