EHang's Pilotless eVTOL Air Operator Certificate Application Accepted by CAAC

GUANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced that the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”) has formally accepted the Air Operator Certificate (“AOC” or “OC”) applications submitted by Guangdong EHang General Aviation Co., Ltd. (“EHang General Aviation”), the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary specializing in UAM operation services, and Hefei Heyi Aviation Co., Ltd. (“Heyi Aviation”), its joint venture company in Hefei. This marks the commencement of the review process for the applicants’ business license and operational qualification for pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicles, with consensus reached on review procedures, subjects, and frameworks. The CAAC has established a specialized review team to move forward the subsequent review process.



As the world's first project for the OC of pilotless passenger-carrying electric vertical takeoff and landing ("eVTOL") aircraft, this milestone is paving the way for the establishment of the world's first commercial operation standard system for passenger-carrying eVTOL, which will lay a solid foundation for the commercial operation of EHang's EH216-S. In addition to EHang General Aviation and Heyi Aviation, EHang's partners in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Taiyuan, and Wuxi are also actively preparing for OC applications, with the aim to accelerate the launching of EH216-S commercial operation and low-altitude economy demonstration projects in local cities.

Similar to the previous type certification process, the OC certification for EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicle cannot directly follow the existing standards in civil aviation field, but rather requires innovation and improvement based on current regulations to establish a new and applicable standard. In March, the CAAC issued a Consultation Notice on the Application and Issuance of Operator Certificate under the Civil Aviation Regulations Part 92, aiming to ensure a smooth implementation of the Rules on the Safety Management of Civil Unmanned Aircraft (CCAR-92) . It clarifies the OC application procedures and requirements, standardizes the scope and key points of operational safety assessments, and refines operational management requirements. Leveraging EHang’s extensive operational data and practical experience, the Company is actively collaborating with the CAAC to develop EH216-S operational standards, which will provide a reference basis for the world's first commercial operation regulatory system for pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOLs.

In May of this year, the group standard "Technical Requirements for eVTOL Aircraft Landing Sites", primarily drafted and initiated by EHang, was released. This standard provides clear guidelines on the technical parameters of eVTOL aircraft landing sites, including physical characteristics, obstacle limitations, site selection, structural design, and specialized facilities. As China's first technical specification for eVTOL aircraft landing sites, it will serve as a reference basis for the development of eVTOL industry standards in China and will also make a significant contribution to commercial operations of EHang eVTOLs.

Recently, Song Zhiyong, CAAC Administrator, stated that China's low-altitude economy is entering a new phase of rapid growth. As the industry regulatory authority, the CAAC will prioritize five key areas of focus, including the construction of unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) demonstration zones, the development of airworthiness certification capabilities, the certification of OC, planning and construction of airport facilities, and the establishment of low-altitude flight service support system.

Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang, commented, “We are collaborating with the CAAC to establish a new operation system for pilotless aerial vehicles, which will once again achieve a breakthrough in the global civil aviation industry. The formal acceptance of the world's first pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL OC application has significant implications for the eVTOL industry. From obtaining the world's first type certification, production certificate, and standard airworthiness certificate for a pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL, to enter into OC certification, we are pleased to have received high recognition from the CAAC and are one step closer to realizing our goal of commercial operation of unmanned passenger-carrying aerial vehicles, representing the final step for urban air mobility entering the consumer market. We look forward to the issuance of the world's first commercial operation standard and the first OC for pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL , which will bring low-altitude economy accessible to the public."

