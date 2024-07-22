Thermal Fogging Machines Market Size on Track to Surpass USD 5.3 billion by 2034 at a moderate CAGR of 6.0% | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The thermal fogging machines market (熱噴霧機市場) was projected to attain US$ 2.8 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 5.3 billion .

Thermal fogging machines are crucial equipment for applying chemical substances widely and precisely. By turning liquids into a fine mist, they effectively disperse insecticides, disinfectants, and other treatments across large regions.

Thermal foggers are used by farmers to keep pests and illnesses away from their crops. Large areas are effectively treated with insecticides and fungicides using these machines, which guarantee complete coverage and penetration into the leaves. Both agricultural output and sustainability are benefited by this.

Furthermore, thermal foggers uniformly disperse growth regulators, fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides in controlled greenhouse conditions. This encourages the best circumstances for plant development and health.

Key Findings of Market Report

Thermal fogging machines are agricultural instruments that generate thick fog to shield crops from pests and illnesses. They are frequently utilized in greenhouses, orchards, and other protected agricultural areas.

By turning liquids into a fine mist, these devices help prevent crop illnesses and insect infestations while enabling the targeted and thorough administration of disinfectants, pesticides, and other chemical treatments across large regions.

These devices are crucial to the practice of pest management in agriculture. They are also used to spray oil- and water-based fungicides, insecticides, disinfectants, miticides, and vaccinations for poultry. By burning the poison, these pest control foggers produce a fog that aids in the area's insect population death.

In the agricultural industry, fogging crops with insecticides and fungicides is a practical and efficient way to protect crops against dangerous fungus and pests. Consequently, thermal fogging machines have grown in importance as an agricultural tool, which has increased demand for them and raised the market's income.

Market Trends for Thermal Fogging Machines

The growing trend of environmental concern has accelerated the development of eco-friendly disinfectants. The utilization of renewable resources, non-toxic formulations, and biodegradability are just a few advantages of these environmentally friendly solutions.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, governments in many different nations across the world encouraged public spaces and residential areas to be cleaned and disinfected.

This increased demand for thermal fogging machines caused a sharp increase in the use of both conventional and environmentally friendly disinfectants.

Thermal foggers create a mist-like fog by dissolving liquid disinfectants into tiny droplets. Since these particles are smaller than those produced by traditional sprayers, they may stay in the air for extended periods. The fog diffuses well over regions, adhering to high-touch surfaces, walls, ceilings, and inaccessible locations.

Global Market for Thermal Fogging Machines: Regional Outlook

The most significant percentage was held by Asia Pacific in 2023. The region's market dynamics are being driven by an increase in the frequency of vector-borne illnesses including dengue fever, malaria, and the Zika virus.

The WHO estimates that Asia accounts for over 70% of the world's dengue cases (more than 390 million infections annually). The need for ecologically friendly and efficient pest management techniques is rising, which is also propelling the thermal fogging machine business share in Asia Pacific.

The Middle East and Africa's thermal fogging machine market statistics are being enhanced by the implementation of vector control algorithms. Following the UAE flooding, major governments in the region increased their pest control efforts in April 2024 to reduce the mosquito population.

Thermal Fogging Machines Market: Key Players

Best-in-class engineering technology is being adopted by vendors in the thermal fogging machine market to improve the effectiveness and performance of their goods.

Additionally, they are concentrating on providing excellent fuel and air flow management in adaptable thermal foggers designed to choose disinfectants and pesticides made for thermal fogging applications that may be used indoors or outdoors. The following companies are well-known participants in the thermal fogging machines market:

VectorFog

IGEBA

TFI Thermal Fogging Innovations

Nixalite of America Inc.

Longray

CURTIS DYNA-FOG

PulsFOG

SM Bure

SuperFog

Micron Group

Key Developments

Nixalite of America unveiled the EVO 35 ACT thermal fog generator in February 2024, which uses IGEBA Advanced Carburetor Technology (ACT). The EVO 35 ACT is the first thermal fogger featuring the new ACT.

In July 2023, Lucknow Municipal Corporation in India used a cold fogging technology to combat vector-borne illnesses, save money, and reduce air pollution.

Global Thermal Fogging Machines Market Segmentation

By Type

Propane Thermal Foggers

Electric Thermal Foggers

Pulse Jet Thermal Foggers

By Power Source

Electric

Gasoline

By Operation

Semi-automatic

Automatic

By Application

Agriculture Sector

Public Health Departments

Pest Control Service Providers

Hospitality Sector

Residential Complexes

Others (Industrial Facilities, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

