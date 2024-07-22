Fibromyalgia Therapeutics Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 Featuring Allergan, Boehringer Ingelheim, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly and Co, Innovative Med Concepts, Pfizer, SWITCHBIOTECH, Zynerba

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fibromyalgia Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in fibromyalgia therapeutics is driven by several key factors. Advancements in diagnostic technologies have improved the accuracy and timeliness of fibromyalgia diagnosis, enhancing the application of targeted treatments. The integration of AI and machine learning in healthcare facilitates personalized treatment plans, optimizing therapy outcomes. Wearable health technology that monitors vital health metrics has become instrumental in customizing treatment approaches based on real-time data.

Additionally, increased availability of telemedicine services has expanded access to care, particularly for patients in remote areas, improving adherence to treatment regimens. There is also a notable shift towards non-pharmacological treatments, reflecting a growing patient preference for alternative therapies.

Furthermore, educational initiatives and increased awareness are crucial in promoting early diagnosis and effective management of fibromyalgia. Regulatory support and favorable reimbursement policies also play significant roles in encouraging the adoption of innovative therapies, making treatments more accessible and affordable. Collectively, these factors are shaping a more dynamic, integrated, and patient-centric landscape in fibromyalgia therapeutics.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Antiepileptics Drug Class segment, which is expected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.8%. The Antidepressants Drug Class segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $829.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.0% CAGR to reach $736.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Awareness about Chronic Pain Disorders Throws the Spotlight on Fibromyalgia Therapeutics

Rising Prevalence of Fibromyalgia Propels Growth in Therapeutics Market

Advances in Pain Management Techniques Drive Adoption of New Therapies

Expanding Research on Neuropathic Pain Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Innovations in Drug Delivery Systems Generate Demand for Advanced Therapeutics

Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine Accelerates Demand for Targeted Fibromyalgia Treatments

Growing Adoption of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) Sustains Market Growth

Shifts in Patient Preferences towards Non-Opioid Treatments

Role of Telemedicine in Managing Fibromyalgia Here's the Story

Economic Factors and Healthcare Spending Propel Market Expansion

Adoption of Digital Health Technologies and Apps Expands Usage of Fibromyalgia Therapies

Growing Focus on Patient Education and Support Groups Propel Market Demand

Rising Investment in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Strengthens the Business Case for Fibromyalgia Therapeutics

