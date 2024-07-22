Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q2 2024

Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 22 July 2024
Corporate Announcement 23/2024
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q2 2024
Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 09
Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the PRIIPS KIID documentation available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.
As per 28 June 2024, the number of life insurance policies owned is 398. The total face value of the portfolio is USD 1.2 billion.
Portfolio composition as of 2024-06-28
|Top 10 Carriers
|Weight % of portfolio value
|Lincoln National Life Insurance Company
|16.3%
|John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA
|15.8%
|AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company
|5.8%
|American General Life Insurance Company
|4.4%
|Pruco Life Insurance Company Inc
|4.1%
|Brighthouse Life Insurance Company
|4.0%
|Protective Life Insurance Company
|3.5%
|Pacific Life Insurance Company
|3.2%
|Transamerica Life Insurance Company
|2.9%
|New York Life Insurance And Annuity Corporation
|2.8%
|Carrier Rating
|Weight % of face value
|A++
|8.2%
|A+
|44.0%
|A
|42.9%
|A-
|0.1%
|B++
|4.2%
|B+
|0.0%
|B
|0.0%
|B-
|0.2%
|C++
|0.5%
|Top 10 States
|Weight % of face value
|FLORIDA
|14.9%
|CALIFORNIA
|12.3%
|NEW YORK
|7.4%
|PENNSYLVANIA
|6.4%
|TEXAS
|5.9%
|ARIZONA
|5.0%
|MASSACHUSETTS
|4.7%
|MISSOURI
|4.3%
|OHIO
|4.2%
|NEW JERSEY
|3.5%
|Face Group
|Weight % of face value
|100,000-250,000
|0.2%
|250,001-500,000
|1.4%
|500,001-1,000,000
|8.3%
|1,000,001-2,000,000
|13.7%
|2,000,001-3,000,000
|10.3%
|3,000,001-5,000,000
|20.9%
|5,000,001-10,000,000
|28.2%
|10,000,001-15,000,000
|6.8%
|15,000,001-
|10.1%
|Age Group
|Weight % of face value
|< 65
|5.4%
|65 – 69
|13.8%
|70 – 74
|23.7%
|75 – 79
|19.8%
|80 – 84
|17.0%
|85 – 89
|10.2%
|90 – 94
|8.5%
|95 <
|1.7%
|Gender
|Weight % of face value
|Female
|13.1%
|Male
|60.9%
|Joint
|26.0%
