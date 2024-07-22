Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q2 2024

| Source: Ress Life Investments A/S Ress Life Investments A/S

Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 22 July 2024

Corporate Announcement 23/2024

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q2 2024

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 09

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the PRIIPS KIID documentation available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.


As per 28 June 2024, the number of life insurance policies owned is 398. The total face value of the portfolio is USD 1.2 billion.

Portfolio composition as of 2024-06-28

Top 10 CarriersWeight % of portfolio value
Lincoln National Life Insurance Company16.3%
John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA15.8%
AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company5.8%
American General Life Insurance Company4.4%
Pruco Life Insurance Company Inc4.1%
Brighthouse Life Insurance Company4.0%
Protective Life Insurance Company3.5%
Pacific Life Insurance Company3.2%
Transamerica Life Insurance Company2.9%
New York Life Insurance And Annuity Corporation2.8%


Carrier RatingWeight % of face value
A++8.2%
A+44.0%
A42.9%
A-0.1%
B++4.2%
B+0.0%
B0.0%
B-0.2%
C++0.5%


Top 10 StatesWeight % of face value 
FLORIDA14.9%
CALIFORNIA12.3%
NEW YORK7.4%
PENNSYLVANIA6.4%
TEXAS5.9%
ARIZONA5.0%
MASSACHUSETTS4.7%
MISSOURI4.3%
OHIO4.2%
NEW JERSEY3.5%


Face GroupWeight % of face value  
100,000-250,0000.2%
250,001-500,0001.4%
500,001-1,000,0008.3%
1,000,001-2,000,00013.7%
2,000,001-3,000,00010.3%
3,000,001-5,000,00020.9%
5,000,001-10,000,00028.2%
10,000,001-15,000,0006.8%
15,000,001-10.1%


Age GroupWeight % of face value
< 655.4%
65 – 6913.8%
70 – 7423.7%
75 – 7919.8%
80 – 8417.0%
85 – 8910.2%
90 – 948.5%
95 <1.7%


GenderWeight % of face value
Female13.1%
Male60.9%
Joint26.0%


Attachment


Attachments

Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 23-2024