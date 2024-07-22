BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - SPR), Sharecare, Inc. (Nasdaq - SHCR), GRIID Infrastructure Inc. (Nasdaq - GRDI), Infinera Corporation (Nasdaq - INFN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - SPR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Spirit will be acquired by The Boeing Company (“Boeing”) (NYSE - BA) for $37.25 per share in cash at closing, an equity value of $4.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether Spirit Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Boeing is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Sharecare, Inc. (Nasdaq - SHCR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sharecare will be acquired by Altaris, LLC. for $1.43 per share in cash at closing. The investigation concerns whether Sharecare Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Altaris is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $1.80 for the Company’s shares.

GRIID Infrastructure Inc. (Nasdaq - GRDI)

Under the terms of the agreement, GRIID will be acquired by CleanSpark Inc. (“CleanSpark”) (Nasdaq - CLSK) in an all-stock transaction. GRIID stockholders will receive shares of CleanSpark common stock based upon an exchange ratio. The total enterprise value, including payment and assumption of debt, of the transaction is $155 million. The investigation concerns whether the GRIID Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether CleanSpark is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Infinera Corporation (Nasdaq - INFN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Infinera will be acquired by Nokia (NYSE - NOK) for $6.65 per share in cash at closing, an enterprise value of $2.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether Infinera Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Nokia is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

