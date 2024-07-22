ASM share buyback update July 15 – 19, 2024

Almere, The Netherlands

July 22, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET





ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value July 15, 2024 2,500 € 742.38 € 1,855,961 July 16, 2024 450 € 734.20 € 330,392 July 17, 2024 14,600 € 694.29 € 10,136,564 July 18, 2024 31,686 € 664.90 € 21,068,034 July 19, 2024 22,944 € 659.75 € 15,137,348 Total 72,180 € 672.32 € 48,528,299

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on May 15, 2024. Of the total program, 78.0% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks .

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.