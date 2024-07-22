Source Energy Services Announces Upcoming Earnings Release

CALGARY, Alberta, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source is pleased to announce that its second quarter financial results for the period ending June 30, 2024, will be released following the Toronto Stock Exchange market close on August 1, 2024.



A conference call has been scheduled for 7:30 am (Calgary time) on Friday, August 2, 2024. Interested analysts, investors and media representatives are invited to register to participate in the call. Once you are registered, a dial-in number and passcode will be provided to you via email. The link to register for the call is on the Upcoming Events page of our website and as follows:

Click Below to Register for the Results Conference Call:

Source Energy Services Q2’24 Results Call

ABOUT SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES

Source Energy Services is a company that focuses on the integrated production and distribution of frac sand, as well as the distribution of other bulk completion materials not produced by Source. Source provides its customers with an end-to-end solution for frac sand supported by its Wisconsin and Peace River mines and processing facilities, its Western Canadian terminal network and its “last mile” logistics capabilities, including its trucking operations, and Sahara, a proprietary well site mobile sand storage and handling system.

Source’s full-service approach allows customers to rely on its logistics platform to increase reliability of supply and to ensure the timely delivery of frac sand and other bulk completion materials at the well site. For more information about Source, please visit www.sourceenergyservices.com.

