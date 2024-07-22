Headwater Gold to Present at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference July 24ᵗʰ

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: HWG, OTCQB: HWAUF), based in Vancouver, focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade precious metal deposits in the Western USA, today announced that Caleb Stroup, President and CEO will present live at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 24ᵗʰ.



DATE: July 24ᵗʰ

TIME: 3:00 PM ET Wednesday

LINK: https://bit.ly/3W9aqkd

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 25ᵗʰ & 26ᵗʰ

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Headwater Gold:

Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG, OTCQB: HWAUF) is a technically-driven mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade precious metal deposits in the Western USA. Headwater is aggressively exploring one of the most well-endowed and mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world with a goal of making world-class precious metal discoveries. Headwater has a large portfolio of epithermal vein exploration projects and a technical team of experienced geologists with diverse capital markets, junior and major mining company backgrounds. The Company is systematically drill testing several projects in Nevada and in August 2022 and May 2023 announced significant transactions with Newmont where it acquired a 9.9% strategic equity interest in the Company and entered into earn-in agreements on several of Headwater’s projects.

Headwater is part of the NewQuest Capital Group which is a discovery-driven investment enterprise that builds value through the incubation and financing of mineral projects and companies. Further information about NewQuest can be found on the company website at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.headwatergold.com.

