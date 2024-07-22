All Weather Group Announces Strategic Acquisition of Westeck Windows and Doors

Edmonton, AB, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Weather Group (AWG), a leading provider of innovative window and door solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Westeck Windows and Doors, a premier manufacturer of high-quality windows and doors serving the residential and commercial markets.

The acquisition of Westeck Windows and Doors marks the first acquisition by the newly formed All Weather Group. With this acquisition, AWG aims to enhance its offering and further expand its footprint in a key growth market of British Columbia and represents the AWG’s initial entry into the United States.

Westeck Windows and Doors brings a legacy of excellence and a strong presence in the BC market to the AWG. Established nearly 20 years ago, Westeck has grown to become known as one of the most premium manufacturers of windows and doors in BC. With a diverse product portfolio and a commitment to custom, high-end quality craftsmanship, Westeck serves the new construction and renovation high-end residential customer base, offering solutions tailored to their unique needs.

“The acquisition of Westeck Windows and Doors aligns perfectly with our strategic vision for growth and expansion," said Colin Wiebe, Co-CEO of AWG. "Westeck's reputation for superior quality and innovation complements our own commitment to excellence and opens up new market opportunities in the United States. This strategic move underscores our dedication to delivering top-tier solutions to our customers and enhancing our market presence."

“We are excited to welcome Westeck into the All Weather Group and look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to continue building for the future,” said Co-CEO Jillene Lakevold. “This acquisition strategically enhances our manufacturing footprint and strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality products required by our customers. It reflects AWG’s relentless commitment to vitalizing spaces and building communities while expanding our market presence.”

Under the umbrella of All Weather Group, All Weather Windows and Westeck will continue to operate independently, maintaining their brand identities and dedication to customer satisfaction. The acquisition represents a significant milestone in All Weather Group's journey towards becoming a partner in progress for everyone building better.

"We are thrilled to join forces with All Weather Group and embark on this exciting new chapter," said Will Tait, General Manager at Westeck. "Together, we will have the resources and expertise to drive innovation, expand our market reach, and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

With a shared vision and a strong foundation built on innovation and customer-centricity, All Weather Group and Westeck are poised to shape the future of the building industry.

About All Weather Group:

Founded in 1978 in Edmonton, Alberta, the All Weather Group is one of Canada’s largest privately owned and operated window, door, and glass manufacturers. Their purpose, to Never Stop Building, is a testament to founding values, a commitment to people, and the pulse of how they do business today. Originally known as All Weather Windows, they operate as a group of companies – All Weather Windows & All Weather Commercial + Glass, proudly serving residential and commercial clients across Western Canada from two offices, an ever-growing dealer network of 800+, and builders, developers, contractors, glaziers, and homeowners alike.

About Westeck Windows and Doors:

Westeck Windows and Doors is a premier manufacturer of high-quality windows and doors, serving high-end custom residential customers across the Pacific Northwest region of Canada and the United States. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and exceeding customer expectations, Westeck is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the beauty, comfort, and energy efficiency of any space.