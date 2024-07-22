[Latest] Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Size/Share Worth USD 133,748.4 Million by 2033 at a 8.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Waste Heat Recovery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Exhaust Gases, Flue Gases, Process Heat, Engine Heat, Other), By Technology (Steam Rankine Cycle, Organic Rankine Cycle, Kalina Cycle, Thermo-electric Generators (TEG), Others), By End-User Industry (Manufacturing, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Cement, Metal processing, Automotive, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Waste Heat Recovery Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 58,612.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 63,653.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 133,748.4 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.6% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Waste Heat Recovery Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Growing Environmental Concerns and Regulatory Pressures: With increasing concerns about climate change and environmental sustainability, there is a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Waste heat recovery systems offer a way to utilize otherwise wasted energy, thus reducing the environmental footprint of industrial processes, which aligns with stringent regulatory standards and sustainability goals.

Rising Energy Costs and Volatility: Escalating energy costs and the volatility of fossil fuel prices are driving industries to explore ways to reduce energy consumption and reliance on traditional energy sources. Waste heat recovery presents a cost-effective solution by harnessing thermal energy that would otherwise be lost and converting it into usable power or heat, thereby reducing dependency on external energy sources and mitigating energy cost fluctuations.

Technological Advancements and Innovation: Ongoing advancements in waste heat recovery technologies, such as improvements in efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, are expanding the potential applications and attractiveness of waste heat recovery systems across various industries. Innovations in materials, designs, and control systems are enhancing the performance and feasibility of waste heat recovery solutions, thereby driving market growth.

Industry Shift Towards Sustainable Practices: There is a global trend towards sustainable industrial practices driven by consumer demand, corporate responsibility, and government initiatives. Waste heat recovery aligns with this trend by offering an environmentally friendly solution that improves resource utilization, reduces emissions, and enhances overall sustainability performance. As industries increasingly prioritize sustainability, the demand for waste heat recovery solutions is expected to rise.

Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency and Resource Optimization: In an era of resource scarcity and intensifying competition, industries are under pressure to optimize their operations and maximize resource utilization. Waste heat recovery enables industries to improve energy efficiency, enhance process performance, and achieve cost savings by utilizing waste heat streams that were previously untapped. This focus on resource optimization is driving the adoption of waste heat recovery systems across various industrial sectors.

Waste Heat Recovery Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a USD 135 million investment for 40 projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions from the industrial sector. These projects promote transformative and cutting-edge technologies, advancing the country towards a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.

In 2022, SAI Tech introduces two new liquid cooling bitcoin mining containers, offering overclocking flexibility and featuring a waste heat recovery system. Founder and CEO Arthur Lee emphasizes their compatibility with all air-cooling and liquid-cooling miners, along with the unique waste heat recovery capability.

Waste Heat Recovery Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Waste Heat Recovery Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Slowdown in Industrial Activities: The COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread disruptions in industrial operations globally due to lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, and reduced demand. Many industries scaled back or temporarily halted their operations, resulting in reduced waste heat generation and a decline in demand for waste heat recovery solutions.

Delayed Investments and Project Postponements: Uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook and cash flow constraints prompted many companies to postpone or cancel planned investments in energy efficiency projects, including waste heat recovery initiatives. This led to a slowdown in the adoption of waste heat recovery systems, particularly in industries facing financial challenges amid the pandemic.

Resurgence of Industrial Activities: As economies gradually reopen and industrial activities resume, there is a resurgence in waste heat generation across various sectors. Industries are ramping up production to meet pent-up demand, leading to increased waste heat recovery opportunities.

Focus on Operational Efficiency and Cost Reduction: In the post-COVID-19 recovery phase, industries are placing greater emphasis on improving operational efficiency and reducing costs to enhance competitiveness. Waste heat recovery systems offer a cost-effective means to improve energy efficiency and minimize operational expenses, driving renewed interest in these solutions.

Government Stimulus and Incentive Programs: Governments worldwide are implementing stimulus packages and incentive programs to stimulate economic recovery and promote sustainable development post-COVID-19. Many of these initiatives include funding or incentives for energy efficiency projects, including waste heat recovery, which could spur investments in these technologies.

Emphasis on Sustainability and ESG Goals: The pandemic has underscored the importance of sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations for businesses. Companies are increasingly integrating sustainability objectives into their recovery strategies and long-term planning. Waste heat recovery aligns with these goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and resource consumption, making it an attractive option for companies seeking to enhance their ESG performance.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Waste Heat Recovery Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Waste Heat Recovery Market – Regional Analysis

The Waste Heat Recovery Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, waste heat recovery trends include a focus on energy-intensive industries such as manufacturing and oil refining. The region is witnessing increased adoption of advanced waste heat recovery technologies, driven by stringent environmental regulations and government incentives promoting energy efficiency. Additionally, there is growing interest in waste heat recovery applications in the automotive sector, particularly in the United States, as manufacturers seek to comply with emissions regulations and improve fuel efficiency.

Europe: In Europe, waste heat recovery initiatives are driven by ambitious sustainability goals and regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions. The region is a leader in adopting waste heat recovery technologies across various industries, including manufacturing, chemicals, and cement production. European countries incentivize energy efficiency measures, leading to widespread implementation of waste heat recovery systems and integration with district heating networks.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, rapid industrialization and urbanization are driving the demand for energy and increasing the need for waste heat recovery solutions. Countries like China and India are investing in waste heat recovery projects to improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in industries such as steel, cement, and petrochemicals. Additionally, there is growing interest in waste heat recovery applications in the automotive sector as countries strive to meet stringent emissions standards.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, waste heat recovery trends are influenced by the presence of energy-intensive industries such as oil & gas, mining, and manufacturing. Governments in countries like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are promoting energy efficiency measures to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and mitigate environmental impact. Waste heat recovery systems are increasingly being integrated into industrial processes to improve resource utilization and enhance sustainability in the region’s rapidly growing economies.

List of the prominent players in the Waste Heat Recovery Market:

List of the prominent players in the Waste Heat Recovery Market:

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

ABB Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Thermax Limited

Amec Foster Wheeler plc (Now part of Wood Group)

Ormat Technologies Inc.

Echogen Power Systems Inc.

GEA Group AG

Boustead International Heaters Ltd.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

HRS Heat Exchangers Ltd.

Marathon Engine Systems

MTPV Power Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Others

The Waste Heat Recovery Market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Exhaust Gases

Flue Gases

Process Heat

Engine Heat

Other

By Technology

Steam Rankine Cycle

Organic Rankine Cycle

Kalina Cycle

Thermo-electric Generators (TEG)

Others

By End-User Industry

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Cement

Metal processing

Automotive

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

