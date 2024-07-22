McPhy Energy: McPhy announces the new organization of its executive committee

Paris, France – July 22, 2024 – 6.30 pm CEST – McPhy, designer, manufacturer and integrator of pressurised alkaline electrolyzers, announces a new organization of its executive committee as part of its strategic refocusing on the manufacture of electrolyzers.

Bertrand Amelot has been appointed Chief Business Development Officer and will oversee a team dedicated to McPhy's international development outside of Europe. As McPhy Italy’s Coporate Officer, he will also act as Country Leader and will be based in San Miniato.

Alexander Picco, in addition to his duties as Projects Director, is also taking on responsibility for the after-sales operations and remains Country Leader for Germany.

McPhy is also pleased to welcome Nouchine Humbert. Based in Germany, as Chief of Sales & Strategy Officer, Nouchine is responsible for European sales, and will work with Jean-Baptiste Lucas on strategy.

Laëtitia Peyrat is appointed General Secretary. She was previously General Counsel and Board Secretary. Her additional responsibilities include communications, public affairs, intellectual property and CSR.

The Executive Committee is made up of 9 members: Jean-Baptiste Lucas – Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Ressicaud – Chief Operating Officer, Alexander Picco – Chief Project Management Officer, Nouchine Humbert – Chief of Sales & Strategy Officer, Bertrand Amelot – Chief Business Development Officer, Alexandre Brunet – Chief Financial Officer, Anne Delprat – Chief Human Resources Officer, Benoit Barrière - Chief Technology Officer and Laëtitia Peyrat – General Secretary.

Jean-Baptiste Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of McPhy, comments: "In an industry under construction, an innovative company like McPhy must be agile and constantly adapt to market developments and customer demands. I am convinced that this new structure will enable McPhy to achieve rapid and lasting results in the face of today's market demands.”

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

