MIDWEST EXPRESS CLINIC OPENS ITS 50TH LOCATION IN ARCHER HEIGHTS

CHICAGO, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Express Clinic is bringing quality care to the Archer Heights neighborhood in Chicago. The grand opening on July 22 serves as a significant milestone for Midwest Express Clinic, as the Archer Heights location is the 50th clinic the urgent care provider has opened to the public.

Located at 4321 S. Pulaski Road, residents of Archer Heights can look forward to receiving top-tier urgent care from a team of experienced providers and medical staff. From back-to-school wellness exams and immunizations to non-emergency injury and illness care, Midwest Express Clinic offers a wide range of urgent care services that are as comprehensive as they are cost-effective.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our 50th Midwest Express Clinic location,” said Muhammad Tayyab, operations director at Midwest Express Clinic. “This milestone is a testament to our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare to the communities we serve. Our dedicated team continues to work tirelessly to ensure that each clinic offers exceptional care and a welcoming environment for all patients. We look forward to expanding our services and reaching even more individuals in need of urgent care.”

With 50 locations across the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland regions, Midwest Express Clinic provides comprehensive urgent care services to patients of all ages. Service offerings include annual wellness exams, immunizations, lab testing, injury care and more. Clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, with both walk-in and online check-in appointments available.

To learn more about Midwest Express Clinic’s service offerings or to find a clinic nearest you, visit midwestexpressclinic.com.