AmeriCorps and Department of Justice Announce Millions to Support 12 Innovative Juvenile Justice and Reentry Programs

Washington, DC, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, and the DOJ Office of Justice Programs’ Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention today announced awards to 12 innovative programs that support youth transitioning back into their communities from juvenile residential or correctional facilities.

The awards were made possible through $2.5 million in federal funding from the Office of Justice Programs’ Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Combined with funding from AmeriCorps State and National, these funds will help support the work of nearly 4,000 AmeriCorps members who will engage in service across the nation.

"AmeriCorps' collaboration with the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention allows us to connect with young individuals who may have been overlooked by the system, recruit a diverse range of talent into AmeriCorps, and bolster organizations with resources and know-how to support second-chance youth," said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. "We are honored to welcome new grantees like Credible Messenger Mentoring Movement and support their impactful work in the juvenile justice and second-chance arenas to make a difference and create brighter futures for our nation's youth."

AmeriCorps and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention are dedicated to addressing the complex needs of youth in the justice system. By leveraging the strengths of new and existing grantees, the partnership aims to create a comprehensive support network that fosters rehabilitation, growth, and community integration for young individuals.

“As an AmeriCorps member myself many years ago, I know firsthand what a great opportunity AmeriCorps offers for young people,” said OJJDP Administrator Liz Ryan. “We couldn’t be more proud to partner with AmeriCorps to help system-involved youth overcome the barriers they face during reentry and provide them the opportunity to contribute to their communities, foster civic engagement, and improve lives. These young volunteers will gain critical experience and resources, while their communities get stronger. It is the ultimate win-win for public safety.”

AmeriCorps programs awarded funds:

Rocky Mountain Youth Corps – Taos, N.M.

Milwaukee Christian Center Inc. – Milwaukee, Wis.

Credible Messenger Mentoring Movement – Washington, DC

Impact Justice California Justice Leaders – Oakland, Calif.

Judiciary Courts of the State of Arizona – Phoenix, Ariz.

PowerCorpsPHL – Philadelphia, Pa.

Public Allies Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wis.

Public Allies Indianapolis, Ind.

Public Allies Chicago, Chicago, Ill.

Renewal Unlimited, Inc. Fresh Start Program – Portage, Wis.

YouthBuild USA, Inc. – Roxbury, Mass.

The Corps Network’s Opportunity Youth Service Initiative – Washington, DC

Credible Messenger Mentoring Movement helps youth and families break the cycle and long-term impact of justice system involvement by supporting and advancing credible messenger initiatives in the most impacted communities across the nation. Through their grant with AmeriCorps, they established the Credible Messenger Mentoring Movement’s Credible Messenger Corps made up of 50 leaders who will mentor and support 500 justice-involved youth, in Atlanta, Columbus, New Orleans, New York, and San Diego.

“CM3 is honored and excited to launch the Credible Messenger Corps!” said Clinton Lacey, President & CEO, Credible Messenger Mentoring Movement. “With AmeriCorps support, we are now training, developing and positioning 50 emerging credible messenger leaders in five cities across the nation to provide intensive transformative mentoring to 500 highly vulnerable second chance youth per year. By forming trusting relationships, providing safe spaces, facilitating healing and restorative experiences and connecting youth to core services, the Credible Messenger Corps members will make an important impact on the youth they serve and the communities where they live.”

PowerCorpsPHL connects people to careers and advances community. In Philadelphia, PowerCorpsPHL engages un- and under-employed 18- to 30-year-olds venerable to gun violence in an immersive, paid 4-to 24-month experience that results in connection to living wage jobs in clean energy, green infrastructure, and community-based careers.

“This collaboration lifts up what we’ve long known about our communities: offering meaningful ways to connect and opportunities to contribute to all people, regardless the paths thus far, brings out the best in individuals and strengthens our communities,” said Julia Hillengas, Co-Founder and Executive Director, PowerCorpsPHL. “PowerCorpsPHL is proud and honored to be part of this network to activate and support the wealth of untapped talent in our communities.”

Impact Justice’s California Justice Leaders program supports young adults to make positive life choices after incarceration, from helping them find safe, affordable housing and paid work to continuing their education and forging healthy relationships—challenges they would otherwise face with little or no support. AmeriCorps members serving with California Justice Leaders also help the young people they mentor take advantage of record clearing pathways, opening doors that otherwise might remain closed to them. The program is also a growth opportunity and launch pad for the Justice Leaders themselves, who transition from AmeriCorps placements into permanent jobs, go on to pursue advanced degrees, and excel in many other ways.

“Our members don’t take this commitment lightly,” said Kriss Goss-Marr, Director of Leadership Programs at Impact Justice and lead for California Justice Leaders. “Since launching California Justice Leaders in February 2020, we’ve seen our members provide essential support to hundreds of young people throughout their re-entry journeys and on to bright and successful futures. They know that their service as credible messengers creates ripple effects, touching the lives of young people who face the same challenges they once did, making it possible for those same young people to pay it forward in their own communities."